King Charles honours his royal doctors, X Factor star and Princess Anne's dresser

The King has personally honoured his royal doctors amid his ongoing cancer treatment.

Two members from Charles's medical team have made the list for his birthday honours, which also include Post Office campaigner Alan Bates, former X-Factor star Rebecca Ferguson and the Princess Royal's dresser.

Dr Michael Dixon, head of the Royal Medical Household, and Charles's GP Dr Fiona Butler – otherwise known as the Apothecary to the King – have been recognised by Charles for their personal service to the monarch.

Dr Dixon has been made a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO) and Dr Butler is now a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO),

As the King returned to public-facing duties in April, his medical team were said to be "very encouraged" by his progress with his cancer treatment and "remain positive" about his continued recovery.

Meanwhile, Sir Alan Bates has been knighted in recognition of his campaigning work which highlighted the Post Office Horizon scandal.

Sir Alan, the founder of Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance, who was played by Toby Jones in the ITV drama, said he was "honoured" by his knighthood.

The former subpostmaster, who previously rejected an OBE honour, told the PA news agency: "The time I was asked about the OBE… I felt it would have been quite offensive to many of the group if I'd accepted it.

"But I do know that I've had hundreds of emails and letters of support over the years and a lot of people do seem to think that I should receive some sort of recognition for the work that I’ve done for them or on their behalf.

"I know I'm the recipient of it and all the rest of it, but it's on behalf of the group as well – and recognition of the horrendous things that have happened to them and the story’s not over yet."

And the Princess Royal's dresser, Veronica Cain, has been awarded the Bar to the Royal Victorian Order (Silver) for her service to Anne.

The Princess, renowned for her sustainable fashion sense, has often been dubbed a style icon.

Honours were also awarded to one of the Prince of Wales's previous staff members.

Prince William's former chief aide Jean-Christophe Gray, who served as his private secretary, has also been honoured and made an LVO.

© Getty Harry Potter star Imelda Staunton has been a Dame

Artist Tracey Emin, actress Imelda Staunton and fashion accessories designer Anya Hindmarch were all made Dames in the list.

Singer and former X-Factor star Rebecca Ferguson, Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon and Countdown’s Susie Dent were among the showbiz names to be made MBEs.

And in the sporting world, former cyclist Chris Boardman and former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness were made CBEs, while former England footballer Karen Carney was made an OBE.

The highest award went to former prime minister, Gordon Brown, who was made a Companion of Honour.

