Princess Kate's common habit she's 'notoriously bad' for doing at home

The Princess of Wales always appears to be the picture of poised perfection during public engagements. Ever since she was welcomed into the royal family when she and Prince William became engaged in 2010, she has rarely put a foot wrong – so it's something of a relief to learn that she is just like us in some ways.

In an interview with The Times, podcaster Giovanna Fletcher, who had Princess Kate as a guest on her parenting podcast in 2020, gave a rare insight into what Princess Kate is really like, and her anecdote proves that the future Queen is more like us than we originally thought.

"She told me that she was notoriously bad at keeping an eye on her phone," Giovanna told The Times. "She always loses her phone. All of her Christmas presents that year were related to her keeping track of her phone… It was all about her not losing her phone."

A new challenge

This could be more of an issue than ever due to the Wales family's new home, Forest Lodge, which is bigger than their previous home, Adelaide Cottage - giving the royal more nooks and crannies to misplace her mobile.

Forest Lodge boasts eight bedrooms, while Adelaide Cottage had four – quite the upgrade!

Princess Kate's dislike of digital

Given the Princess' vocality last year about her dislike of phones, it's no surprise that she isn't glued to her own.

She and Prince William have both openly shared their desire to reduce their children's screen time, with the Princess of Wales speaking about the dangers of screen time in October 2025, via an essay entitled The Power of Human Connection in a Distracted World.

"While digital devices promise to keep us connected, they frequently do the opposite," the Princess wrote in the essay published in collaboration with Prof Robert Waldinger from Harvard Medical School.

"When we check our phones during conversations, scroll through social media during family dinners, or respond to e-mails while playing with our children, we're not just being distracted, we are withdrawing the basic form of love that human connection requires," she wrote.

The Waleses have gone so far as to ban Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis from having phones. Speaking to actor Eugene Levy on his Apple TV+ show, The Reluctant Traveler in October last year, William revealed: "None of our children have any phones, which we're very strict about."