Princess Kate's rare insight into decor at bubblegum pink Adelaide Cottage

The Princess of Wales paid a visit to the new V&A East Storehouse in Stratford on Tuesday, and V&A Director Dr Tristram Hunt has told HELLO! about what the royal had her eye on.

When quizzed about what fascinated Princess Kate most during the behind-the-scenes V&A tour, Tristram revealed: "She was interested in some of the works by William Morris, the product book by William Morris, some of the musical instruments and some of the materials there, and photography, a lot of the photography collections."

He continued: "She was also interested in some of the 18th-century needlework boxes. That's the thing about the V&A, it's an extraordinary, full range of it."

William Morris is a celebrated textile designer, famed for his iconic wallpapers, and his distinctive floral, patterned style has disseminated into mainstream interiors.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Princess Kate at The Storehouse, which opened its doors on 31 May this year

While we haven't seen inside this family home, glimpses at Apartment 1A Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall have revealed Kate's style. On serval occasions, we've seen Kate posing by floral cushions on her sofa, further proving she's a fan of flower power.

© Photo: Getty Images Kate's floral cushions on show

While their London residence may be a little more formal, with gilded features and ornate furniture, ƒlowtheir country abode appears to be a little more low-key.

A glimpse inside their family dining room reveals that the family have china plates positioned on the wall. Lamps on the sideboard provide a warming feel to their special space, and Kate has styled up the table with gorgeous cut flowers.

The decor is a departure from traditional royal style

What do we know about Adelaide Cottage?

The Prince and Princess of Wales left London in 2022 for a quieter life in the countryside for their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Away from the goldfish bowl of London, the rural home is nestled in Windsor Great Park.

© Shutterstock The Wales family live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor

The pink-fronted home underwent a full refurbishment in 2015, and it is thought to boast a beautiful garden, a cosy study, and a master bedroom formerly decorated with golden dolphins and a ceiling rope recycled from a 19th-century royal yacht, according to The Sun.

It is a fully private home and is not open for public viewing, allowing the family to have maximum privacy.

What's Anmer Hall like?

© Photo: Getty Images The family outside Anmer Hall during the pandemic

The 10-bed home is visited by the family as often as possible, on high days and holidays.

Former images of the home show the grand front door and Prince William's cosy office space. There are reported that the residence also has a tennis court and swimming pool.

It's where the family loves to go: "We spend as much time as we can here, it's very peaceful," said Prince William on an Apple Time to Walk episode.