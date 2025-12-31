King Charles set to showcase 'soft power diplomacy' in 2026 – and more upcoming royal milestones

As King Charles enters 2026 with a reduced treatment plan for his cancer, the monarch will be embracing the busy year ahead with a renewed sense of energy and his trademark diligence.

He and his wife Camilla are slated to make the long-haul trip to Washington DC to carry out a historic state visit to mark the 250th anniversary of independence of the United States.

Meanwhile, his late mother Queen Elizabeth II's centenary falls in April, with high-profile events planned for what would have been her 100th birthday.

As for the Wales family, William and Kate's eldest child Prince George, 12, is due to change schools in the autumn. The question swirling among royal watchers is whether the royal tween will attend his father's prestigious boarding school, Eton College, or head for his mother's alma mater, Marlborough College.

Find out what big events and occasions the royal family are facing in 2026…

© Getty Images King Charles and Queen Camilla's state visit While not yet confirmed, the King and Queen are rumoured to be travelling Stateside in the spring as US President Donald Trump celebrates his country's 250 years of independence. "The visit, at the invitation of President Trump as the US celebrates 250 years of independence, is set for April and is certain to be another example of royal soft power diplomacy at its best," royal author Robert Jobson told HELLO! "After His Majesty announced the 'good news' that his cancer treatment has gone better than anyone had expected, it means he will resume full duties quicker than doctors predicted. His travel plans show that he has no intention of tiptoeing around health concerns going forward."

© Getty Images Prince William's football trip The Prince of Wales may also be preparing for a visit to the US next year. William, a keen football fan who is Patron of the Football Association, is expected to attend the World Cup if the men's England team progresses, with speculation that he could take Prince George with him too.



© Getty Prince William and Kate's overseas visit The Waleses have not been on a major royal tour since 2022 when they visited Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas. But now that Kate is in remission from cancer, the couple may embark on a long-haul trip. "A Commonwealth visit is long overdue," Robert Jobson told HELLO! "Australia's Prime Minister Albanese has invited the couple Down Under, which seems a favourite since the couple haven't been there since 2014. "If a window can be found in their schedule, New Zealand would be expected to be included too."

© Pool Prince George's new school It will be a big year for the Waleses' eldest son Prince George, who turns 13 in July. The future King currently attends Lambrook School but he is widely tipped to either attend Eton College, like his father, or Marlborough College, like his mother. Melanie Sanderson, Managing Editor of The Good Schools Guide, explained why William and Kate will not announce the school until the eleventh hour. "If the Wales family runs true to form, they will announce Prince George's secondary school at the eleventh hour, possibly as late as September 2026," Melanie told HELLO!. "They understand that the school itself, as well as George's new peer group, will fall under intense scrutiny as soon as it is revealed and will probably want to minimise this, allowing the young royal to transition to his new school with as little fanfare as possible." As for which school George will be enrolled in, Melanie argued: "I believe Eton is the most likely choice for Prince George. In our most recent review, we describe it as 'traditional, radical, expectation-busting and packed with confident boys with nary a hint of entitlement'. To me, this encompasses all the values we are told are important to this generation of royals."

© Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II's centenary Poignant events are being held to mark what would have been Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday on 21 April. To celebrate her centenary, Buckingham Palace are staging its biggest ever wardrobe exhibition, Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style, showcasing 200 pieces spanning the late monarch's life, including her Hartnell wedding dress and coronation gown. It will run until October. In Regent's Park, a two-acre garden dedicated to her memory – a permanent tribute overseen by her former senior aide Lord Janvrin featuring her favourite flowers – is scheduled to be unveiled on the actual centenary. While in St James's Park, a new national memorial will also be erected that will involve a significant redesign of the park.

© Getty Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's exile The King's disgraced brother is preparing to leave his beloved 30-room mansion in Windsor, Royal Lodge, to downsize to a property on Sandringham Estate. Marsh Farm in the village of Wolferton has reportedly been earmarked for Andrew, however it is undergoing extensive renovations in preparation for the former Prince's arrival. Marsh Farm is a former working farm with a humble, brick-built main house. The house itself features two reception rooms, a kitchen and several other outbuildings. His exact move-in date is not known, although Robert Jobson previously told HELLO!: "Andrew seems to be kicking his heels. The disgraced royal has made it clear to the King and courtiers who sent him packing, that he is going nowhere fast. "Despite formal notice being served in October to surrender his Royal Lodge lease, he won't budge until February at the earliest, after the royals have spent Christmas at Sandringham." More emails highlighting Andrew's friendship with convicted late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein are also expected to be made public, while there are still outstanding calls for Andrew to give evidence to a US Congress committee and the US Department of Justice.