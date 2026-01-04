Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor expected to be 'out' of Royal Lodge by Easter - report

King Charles' disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will reportedly be gone from his Windsor home before a major royal family gathering. After being stripped of his remaining titles in late 2025, the former prince is set to leave Royal Lodge, where he has lived for more than 20 years, in a matter of months.

According to the Daily Mail, Andrew will be 'out' of his lodging by Easter time. The royals traditionally spend the Easter holiday at Windsor Castle together each year, with a Sunday service at St George’s Chapel, which Andrew last attended in 2025 alongside his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

The disgraced royal will reportedly not move abroad but rather relocate to Sandring­ham, Norfolk. Sandringham is a country estate long cherished by the royals, where they famously spend the Christmastime altogether.

The reported contender for Andrew's new home is Marsh Farm. However, it may not be ready for the royal to move in ahead of the Easter deadline. The property reportedly needs much work done before it's ready to be lived in, potentially leaving Andrew without a place to stay for a short while.

Regarding the Norfolk move, a source explained to the Daily Mail there may be an interim measure needed as the royal is expected to have moved out of Royal Lodge by the Easter holidays.

© Getty Images Andrew pictured with his brother King Charles

Relocating to Sandringham

Andrew will be given safe harbour on his brother, King Charles' Sandringham estate in the coming months. Marsh Farm is on the estate but still located seven miles from the main house.

The property is a significant downsizing from Andrew's Royal Lodge, which boasts 30 rooms. Meanwhile, Marsh Farm has five bedrooms, two reception rooms and a kitchen.

"The royals are hoping to draw a line under the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor controversy in 2026. He is expected to move out of his Royal Lodge home in Windsor for a more modest property on the King's private Sandringham estate," royal author Robert Jobson tells us.

"Whether it ends the lurid speculation about him only time will tell, but it is doubtful."

Andrew evicted from Royal Lodge

Andrew has faced accusations over his friendship and involvement with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein over the years, which he has continued to "vigorously deny".

Amid the ongoing scandal, it was confirmed in October that the royal will be evicted from his lodging in Windsor after King Charles began the process of stripping his disgraced brother of his titles.

"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor," a statement from the palace read.

It continued: "His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

Andrew's HRH styling and princely title were officially removed in November. His remaining Order of the Garter and Royal Victorian Order honours were stripped in December.