Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's 'ramshackle' gated home on country Windsor road is so unassuming

Following his agreement to leave his existing home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will seek refuge from his older brother, as he is set to move into a house on the Sandringham estate.

According to reports in The Sun, Marsh Farm seems to have been named the latest contender for the disgraced royal's new home. Though it is technically on the estate's grounds, it is located two miles away from the house itself in Wolferton.

Marsh Farm is a significant downsizing move for the former Prince, who is likely accustomed to the 30 rooms and sprawling gardens of his current home. Scroll down to find out everything about the property that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor might be calling home in the New Year…

Marsh Farm is much smaller than Royal Lodge

The property reportedly set for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is considerably less grand than his former home, Royal Lodge – but, according to the Mail on Sunday, it is currently undergoing extensive renovations in preparation for his arrival.

© Lucia Graphus / Alamy Stock Photo Marsh Farm is a gated property in Wolferton, Norfolk

Reports in The Telegraph and The Sun explain that the property isn't quite the "shoebox" that it has previously been called, though it is still very different to his old home.

Marsh Farm is a former working farm with a humble, brick-built main house. The house itself features two reception rooms, a kitchen and several other outbuildings. It's near at least one business and a small village, so it isn't completely isolated either.

However, the main property is not quite ready for Andrew's arrival, and it isn't yet known how long the process will take, or when he will be ready to move there.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The royal residences – a look inside

When will Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor move to Sandringham?

As of December 2025, the palace has not yet confirmed when Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah, will be leaving Royal Lodge, following the official stripping of the pair's titles following renewed links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. However, it is known that he will be moving to the new property in 2026.

Royal author Robert Jobson spoke exclusively to HELLO! earlier this month, giving us a sense of the disgraced royal's potential timeline. He told us: "Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor seems to be kicking his heels. The disgraced royal has made it clear to the King and courtiers who sent him packing, that he is going nowhere fast."

© Lucia Graphus / Alamy Live News A picture of Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate

The royal expert further explained to us: "Despite formal notice being served in October to surrender his Royal Lodge lease, he won't budge until February at the earliest, suggesting he will spend Christmas at Royal Lodge while the King invites the rest of his close family to Sandringham."

A new no-fly zone

It came to light on Sunday, 14 December that drones have now been banned from flying over Marsh Farm on the royal estate in Norfolk, with the no-fly zone now being extended two miles west of the main house. Drones typically compromise privacy, because the high-resolution cameras and thermal sensors allow them to monitor locations from a distance.

There had already been a 365-day-a-year no-fly zone in place over much of the estate, but the new legislation was made on 16 September coming into force on 22 September.

Andrew has sought further help from his brother King Charles

It has also been revealed that the new home for King Charles' younger brother will be costing the monarch twice over: as the estate is privately owned, he will not be pressured to ensure that his younger brother pays any rent. It is currently believed that Andrew will be living there as an 'ordinary citizen' with His Majesty absolving the costs. Moreover, it's believed that the renovations, though how many are needed is currently unknown, will be paid for by King Charles.

While Andrew was staying at Royal Lodge, he failed to keep up with the renovations and associated costs, which explains both why King Charles may be stepping in to help and why he is unlikely to receive any compensation from his former lease agreement.

Bryan Johnston, property litigation partner at law firm Dentons, spoke to HELLO! about royal leases, explaining to us the specifics of Andrew's situation. He said: "Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor remains fully liable for complying with all lease obligations up to the date of surrender. These include in respect of repair and redecoration. Complying with these obligations could be very costly, especially if the property is in a poor state of repair and condition.

"Whilst he is entitled to the surrender premium, the Crown Estate is strictly entitled to recover damages arising from any losses it suffers as a result of Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor not adhering to the lease covenants," the legal expert continued. "These costs could exceed the value of Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor's surrender payment."