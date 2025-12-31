Why Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's exile to Sandringham won't end 'lurid speculation'

King Charles' disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is preparing to move to Sandringham, Norfolk in the coming months to live a life in royal exile.

But even if he continues to keep his head down, as he has been doing since he was stripped of his royal style, title and honours by the King last October, "the lurid speculation" about him is unlikely to cease, says royal author Robert Jobson.

Robert told HELLO!: "The royals are hoping to draw a line under the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor controversy in 2026. He is expected to move out of his Royal Lodge home in Windsor for a more modest property on the King's private Sandringham estate.

"Whether it ends the lurid speculation about him only time will tell, but it is doubtful."

Andrew's fall from grace

Andrew's friendship with convicted late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein more than contributed to his epic downfall. Their relationship was put under the spotlight in the notorious 2019 Newsnight interview when the former Prince said he did not regret their friendship because it had some "seriously beneficial outcomes" at a time when Andrew was working as a UK trade envoy.

More recently, an email that showed Andrew had lied about cutting ties with his businessman friend exacerbated the situation. Andrew claimed he had not contacted Epstein since December 2010, when they were pictured walking together in New York's Central Park, yet an email from two months later suggested there were still friendly exchanges between the pair.

© Shutterstock Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge since 2004

In October 2025, Andrew's downfall was complete when the palace announced he would be moving out of his 30-room mansion in Windsor, Royal Lodge, after it was revealed he had only been paying "peppercorn rent" on it for more than two decades, prompting further public outcry.

Speculation about Andrew

One email that also came to light in December showed someone called "A" writing from Balmoral in 2001, asking Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's friend and companion who is now serving time in prison: "Have you found me some new inappropriate friends?" While it has not been confirmed if the Balmoral-based sender was Andrew, speculation points to the disgraced royal.

© Patrick McMullan Andrew was friends with Jeffrey Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell

More emails are expected to be made public, while there are still outstanding calls for Andrew to give evidence to a US Congress committee and the US Department of Justice.

Andrew's low-profile appearances

The former Duke, who is still eighth in line to the throne, has not been seen publicly since the royal showdown with his brother, the King. Andrew did attend his granddaughter Athena's christening at St James's Palace in December, although he arrived discreetly in a car and his face was not pictured.

© GC Images Andrew was believed to be in this car as he arrived at granddaughter Athena's christening

He was also notably absent from the royal family's Christmas celebrations in Sandringham when he would have normally attended church and taken part in the walkabout.

Andrew has, however, been pictured horse riding at home in Windsor where he is said to lead a quiet and solitary life.