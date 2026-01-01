King Charles shares peek inside private home in never-before-seen footage

Strolling through his majestic gardens at Highgrove House, King Charles looks very much at home in his private residence in Gloucestershire. The King has opened up his countryside bolthole for his new eco documentary, Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, which will air on Prime Video on 6 February 2026.

Ahead of the release, a trailer for the documentary has dropped, and shows the green-fingered monarch walking in his gardens. One snippet shows Charles ambling through Highgrove's Arboretum with his shepherd's crook, while another shows him in the kitchen garden, the famous pink door in view in the background.

© Finding Harmony: A King's Vision King Charles strolls through the Arboretum at Highgrove Gardens

Another aerial shot shows Charles' plentiful vegetable patches in his kitchen garden, while archival footage in the trailer shows the then Prince of Wales hedge-laying. In 2021, Charles handed out awards at the National Hedgelaying Society's Patron's Day at his estate near Tetbury and said at the time: "As a teenager I watched in horror as miles and miles of such a wonderful part of the British landscape was grubbed up in the name of agricultural progress.

"Hedges which had stood for hundreds of years – even thousands – disappeared in an instant and now our hedgerows are under a new threat of disease, with ash dieback threatening to destroy the vast majority."

© Finding Harmony: A King's Vision He also walks through the kitchen garden at Highgrove House

© Finding Harmony: A King's Vision An aerial shot in the trailer shows the vegetable patches at King Charles' home

The end of the trailer shows an impressive aerial view of Highgrove, the grandeur of the property on full display.

The King has owned Highgrove since 1980 and regularly escapes to his countryside abode with his wife Queen Camilla. He spent decades transforming the sprawling gardens, which are known as some of the most inspiring in the UK. While the house remains private, the gardens are open to the public on selected dates between April and October.

© Finding Harmony: A King's Vision Highgrove House was one of the primary filming locations for the King's documentary

Lesser-known residence Dumfries House

Elsewhere in the trailer, another royal residence also features: Scotland's Dumfries House, which serves as the headquarters of the monarch's sustainability charity, The King's Foundation.

One snippet in the trailer shows a birds-eye view of the Dumfries maze, which was designed as part of the estate's extensive restoration. The King drew inspiration for it from his childhood memories of the maze at Sandringham, the royal family's private home in Norfolk. It features stone obelisks and a Japanese-style pagoda at its centre.

© Finding Harmony: A King's Vision The maze at Dumfries House also makes a cameo in the trailer

Charles famously saved Dumfries House in 2007 when the 18th century property and its antique contents were due to be auctioned off. But at the eleventh hour, he led a consortium of organisations and individuals in a passionate campaign for its rescue.

Over the past 18 years, it has been painstakingly restored, including its famous collection of Chippendale furniture.

King Charles' new documentary

Finding Harmony: A King's Vision will feature Charles' own reflections on his lifelong commitment to promoting a sustainable world and is being billed as an uplifting tale of the power of "hope and resilience".

It will show viewers the King's 'Harmony' philosophy in practice through the work of his charity, The King's Foundation, and will highlight the urgent action needed to help protect our planet.

WATCH: King Charles' private home Highgrove features in the documentary

Filming began in early 2025 at Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland, the charity's headquarters, as well as Highgrove Gardens in Gloucestershire. These sites are where the charity's education programmes – all rooted in the King's 'Harmony' philosophy – are put into practise.

Filming also took place in over four continents, highlighting Harmony projects across the globe.

The documentary, narrated by Kate Winslet, was produced by Passion Planet in collaboration with The King's Foundation for Amazon MGM Studios. It will launch exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide in February 2026.