Sandringham issues closure notice amid King Charles's holiday

The King looks set for a chilly stay in Norfolk as his Sandringham estate issued a weather warning to visitors.

In an Instagram Stories post on Monday, the estate shared a message saying: "Due to the current weather conditions, we may close the Courtyard facilities early today. The Children's Play Area is closed until further notice. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding."

It comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning across the east coast of England and Scotland, stating: "Scattered snow showers and icy patches have the potential to cause disruption to travel in places on Monday into Tuesday morning."

© Instagram / @sandringhamestate The message shared by the Sandringham estate

The areas affected include the Sandringham estate, which is located close to the Norfolk coastline.

While Sandringham House and its gardens are currently closed, the royal parkland, which includes the Courtyard café, shop and children's play area within its 20,000 acres, is accessible to visitors all year round.

It comes after the King and Queen made their first public appearance of the year on Sunday, as they braved the January chill to attend a service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the estate.

© Alamy Live News. The King and Queen at church on Sunday

Charles, 77, donned a brown wool coat and thick gloves, while his wife, Camilla, 78, was suitably dressed in a cream jacket with a faux-fur hat and furry-trimmed gloves.

Their Majesties were pictured greeting local well-wishers as they arrived and departed the service, with the King crouching down to speak to a young boy on a red tricycle.

© Getty The royals out on Christmas Day

The King and Queen have hosted the royals over the festive break, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, who were in attendance for the Christmas Day walkabout.

On 28 December, the monarch was also joined at church by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, and Peter Phillips and his fiancée Harriet Sperling, as they continued their festive celebrations in Norfolk.