The hidden role Princess Kate's nanny played at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, the nanny to the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has been a dedicated member of the family's staff since she joined in 2014. She was recently recognised for her service in the New Year Honours list with a Royal Victorian Medal (Silver), as a result of her many duties, which range from caring for the children while their parents are away to preparing meals for them.

Across her 11 years of service, the nanny's many duties and responsibilities have evolved, but there was one special responsibility she held during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding back in 2018 that you definitely missed.

As well as looking after Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Maria also had to look after one of the other bridesmaids. Two-year-old Zalie Warren, Prince Harry's goddaughter and the child of Jake and Lady Zoe Warren, was the youngest member of the bridal party.

© Getty Images Royal Nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo comforts bridesmaid Zalie Warren inside the entrance to the chapel before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle

At the ceremony, the nanny was pictured comforting little Zalie, who appeared to be quite overwhelmed by the occasion and was seen crying – such big occasions can be quite a lot for a toddler to deal with! Meghan's party consisted entirely of children: hers and Prince Harry's godchildren, with Princess Charlotte and Prince George as flower girl and page boy, respectively.

The wedding took place on Saturday, 19 May 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, and was attended by many guests, including the late Queen, Prince William and Princess Kate, who made her first official appearance since welcoming Prince Louis three weeks beforehand.

Maria Teresa's prestigious training

The nanny studied at the prestigious Norland College in Bath, where she would have learned many rules about looking after the children, especially around food and eating. The educational institution is the world's oldest of its kind and has become famous for its hands-on education for professional nannies like Maria.

Norland nanny Louenna Hood spoke exclusively spoke to us about the food rules that she picked up while studying there that Maria likely also learned, and which may very well inform her approach to feeding Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis so that they don't become what many call 'fussy eaters'.

6 tips for dealing with fussy eaters according to a Norland nanny "Eat together – this is so important! If you sit there watching your child eat with nothing to do yourself, it creates massive pressure on them and increases your anxiety. If they see the adults around them eating the same foods, it will encourage them to try different things. "Get your child to help in the kitchen. They love to eat fresh food that they have prepared. "Offer small, manageable portions so your child isn’t put off or overwhelmed. "Don’t let mealtimes become a battle. If they feel you are getting frustrated, it will fuel them to create more of a fuss. Keep your voice calm and controlled, and tell them to try and eat what they can. "Set some simple rules. My two most important rules would be that children always have to try everything, even if it’s just one bite. Then after tasting it, if they don’t like it we don't make a fuss or remove it from their plate, they just leave it on the side and eat the rest of the meal. "If your children absolutely refuse to eat vegetables, try blending steamed vegetables and adding them to sauces. Recipe ideas include macaroni cheese with hidden cauliflower, tomato pasta sauce filled with hidden vegetables and homemade burgers with grated apple, carrot, courgette, red pepper and onion."

The expert also revealed that it is usually a Norland nanny's responsibility to handle the school run and responsibilities around the children's sporting activities. She said: "With children at school during the day, you are required to organise school pick-ups and plan logistics of the different pick-up times due to after-school sports and clubs.

"Organisation is key for making each child have a filling breakfast, fuelling them for a busy day at school. And remembering to send the children to school each day in the right uniform or sports kit."