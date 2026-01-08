Royal twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent turn 15 - but celebrate miles apart

King Frederik and Queen Mary released new photographs of their twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, as they marked their 15th birthday on Thursday.

The snaps were taken at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen just before the new year, as the youngsters are expected to have resumed their schooling.

Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine have attended separate schools since 2023. The princess switched to Kildegård Privatskole in Hellerup from Tranegårdskolen, where her brother is still enrolled.

In 2025, Josephine made a huge decision as she opted to move to Spir Eferskole - a boarding school located 174 miles away from the royal family's main residence in Copenhagen.

The efterskole is a form of boarding school unique to Denmark. Students aged 14 to 18 can choose to spend a year or two of their lower secondary school education before continuing on to upper secondary education. The schools combine general education with specific interests, such as sport, the arts and music.

1/ 6 © Kongehuset Princess Josephine wore a blue ruffled shirt for the portraits Princess Josephine has a flair for the dramatic arts, having appeared on stage in a performance of Peter pan at Tivoli Copenhagen in 2023, and made her acting debut on the Danish TV series, Tidsrejsen 2 (Time Travel 2), in 2024.



2/ 6 © Kongehuset Josephine was born 26 minutes after her twin brother The twins made a number of public appearances with their parents last year, with Josephine joining her parents on their tour of the Faroe Islands. The siblings also took part in the annual Royal Run race, established by their father, with Josephine participating in the one mile, 5km and 10km distances. According to Billed-Bladet at the time, Vincent said of his twin sister: "I think it's really cool that she's taking on all three races, I'm proud."

3/ 6 © Kongehuset Prince Vincent is almost taller than his father, Frederik The pair also have two older siblings – Princess Isabella, 18, and Crown Prince Christian, 20, who is the heir to the Danish throne.



4/ 6 © Kongehuset Prince Vincent attends Tranegårdskolen The family spent Christmas at Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg.

5/ 6 © Kongehuset Some of the images were taken on the roof of the palace Having celebrated their 15th birthday on 8 January, it's a significant year for Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, who are expected to have their own confirmation ceremony later this year. While the Danish palace is yet to reveal the date or any further details, both Crown Prince Christian and Princess Isabella's ceremonies took place at Fredensborg Castle Church.

