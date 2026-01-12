Count Nikolai rings in the New Year at his childhood home

Count Nikolai of Monpezat kicked off the New Year with a visit to his childhood home in Denmark. The 26-year-old royal, who is the son of Prince Joachim of Denmark, spent his early years growing up at Schackenborg Palace before going to school in Copenhagen, living in Paris, and travelling across the world to study at university in Sydney, Australia.

Nikolai extended a "belated happy new year" on instagram with a collection of photos taken from his recent stay at Schackenborg Castle in Møgeltønder, Southern Jutland. The royal "rang in 2026 at [his] childhood home" with fireworks and celebratory drinks.

The royal looked dapper as he suited up in a jacket and bowtie for the occasion - and he proved just how cold the temperatures dropped with a photo of a car bonnet covered in frost with the words "Happy NYE 2026" written out.

© Instagram/ @nikolaitildanmark Count Nikolai spent leisurely time around the estate

While back in Denmark, Nikolai also enjoyed some leisurely time on the grounds and shared photos of the historic property - including the long tree-lined driveway leading up to the main house.

Schackenborg Palace

Schackenborg Palace was Prince Joachim's private residence from 1993 up until he sold it in 2014. He lived there and raised his sons Nikolai, and Count Felix, 23, with his first wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg. He has since remarried to Princess Marie in 2008.

While the property was sold more than a decade ago, Joachim and his second wife, who are both on the board of the Schackenborg Castle Foundation, occasionally return to stay at the estate for short periods.

© Instagram/ @nikolaitildanmark Count Nikolai shared a photo of Schackenborg Castle

After a stint living in Paris, Joachim and his family relocated to Washington D.C in 2023 where the prince has been in the role of Defence Industry Attaché at the Danish Embassy. The move abroad came after Joachim's mother, Queen Margrethe, stripped the prince and princess titles from his children.

"My whole family and I are of course very sad. We are, as my parents have also stated, in shock at this decision and at how quickly it has actually gone. I don't understand why it had to happen this way," Nikolai told local press at the time of the decision.

Nikolai's life in Australia

The royal studied Business Administration and Service Management at Copenhagen Business School. He then relocated to his aunt Queen Mary's native Australia in 2023 to study a semester abroad at the University of Technology Sydney from August to late November.

He moved Down Under with his girlfriend, Benedikte Thoustrup. After finishing his studies in 2023, the royal has lived on and off in Sydney. "They currently live in Australia, where they cultivate a laid-back culture and try to keep things at a distance, but Denmark will always be their base," ELLE Denmark said of Nikolai and his girlfriend's living situation in their May 2025 issue.

© Getty Images Count Nikolai of Monpezat and Benedikte Thoustrup at Australian Fashion Week 2025

In November 2025 he shared photos of "life since being back in Sydney", including outings to the beach, an art gallery and a racecourse.

Alongside his studies, Nikolai works as a model after signing with Scoop Models in 2018.

How the Danish royals spent New Year's

While their nephew Count Nikolai spent time at his childhood home, King Frederik and Queen Mary kicked off 2026 with a banquet and reception hosted at Christian VII's Palace at Amalienborg on 1 January. The royal couple continued the celebration on 5 January at several New Year's leveés, where they welcomed the diplomatic corps across Denmark.