Count Nikolai reveals unconventional living situation with girlfriend Benedikte Thoustrup

Count Nikolai and Benedikte Thoustrup have been one of royalty's biggest IT couples since they first went public with their romance.

The royal couple have now covered ELLE Denmark where they opened up about their current living situation as well as their unconventional first date. Only a blurb has been shared from the interview, which explains: "They met as young people on Herlufsholm and had their first date at a nearby gas station.

"Since then, Greve Nikolai and Benedikte Thoustrup have grown up and have seen much of the world together. They currently live in Australia, where they cultivate a laid-back culture and try to keep things at a distance, but Denmark will always be their base."

© Instagram The couple are now living in Australia

The couple were only supposed to be in Australia for one semester, with Nikolai studying at the University of Technology between 1 August and 30 November 2023.

Low-key relationship

Despite being an item for nearly seven years, Nikolai and Benedikte have kept much of their romance out of the public eye.

Earlier this month, the pair stepped out for Australian Fashion Week and the lovebirds posed for snapshots ahead of Aje's showcase, which took place in Sydney's newly built Pier Pavilion.

© Getty Images The couple kept most of their romance out of the public eye

Looking happy and relaxed, Nikolai, 25, was seen gazing lovingly into his partner's eyes, with one arm placed around Benedikte's waist. The couple were the picture of happiness, with broad grins stretched across their faces.

Benedikte is the founder of BénéSoie – a family-run brand of hair clips, hand-sewn bags and silk bands for heatless curls. The model works on the brand alongside her mother Anette and her grandmother Rita.

© WireImage Nikolai was stripped of his royal title years ago

Nikolai is the eldest child of Prince Joachim and his first wife, Alexandra. He was born on 28 August 1999, and is now styled as Count after his grandmother, Queen Margrethe, stripped the prince and princess titles from four of her grandchildren back in January 2023.

At the time, Nikolai told local press: "My whole family and I are of course very sad. We are, as my parents have also stated, in shock at this decision and at how quickly it has actually gone. I don't understand why it had to happen this way."