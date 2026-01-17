Mia Tindall is the image of Prince Louis in cheeky photo from family day out

Birthday wishes are in order for Mia Tindall, who turned 11 on Saturday. Mia is Princess Anne's granddaughter, and the eldest of Zara and Mike Tindall's brood of three.

No doubt Mia will have a beautiful day with her siblings, Lena, seven, and Lucas, four. In honour of the big day, we thought we'd share one adorable snap of Mia bearing a striking resemblance to her royal cousin Prince Louis.

© Getty Images Mia was well into the action at the races!

Mia has an exceptional bond with her Wales family members, and from just a tot has been photographed with them during public outings like Trooping the Colour and, of course, during the royal family's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.

In a recent photo taken while Mia attended the New Year's Day Racing Meet at Cheltenham Racecourse with her parents, sisters as well as her cousins A Savannah and Isla Phillips, who attended with their father, Peter Phillips, and his fiancée, Harriet Sperling.

© Getty Images Louis and Mia have the same idea!

While enjoying the races, Mia was photographed really getting into the action, standing with her hands up in the air with joy. The pose was incredibly reminiscent of when her young cousin Prince Louis made headlines for his expressions at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

While sitting on his mother, the Princess of Wales' lap, little Louis could be seen striking a very similar pose, the cousin-duo articulating their excitement in the most physical way possible - adorable.

© Geoff Robinson/Shutterstock Mia and Louis certainly have the same sense of humour

Mia's bond with the Wales children

While there's no denying Mia's sweet bond with Louis, during Christmas Day this year, it was Princess Charlotte with whom the tween was joined at the hip.

The royal duo were all smiles as they walked alongside each other at St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, where the royals have attended a Christmas Day church for nearly four decades.

© Getty The duo compared outfits on Christmas Day

In photos from the event, their sweet relationship was on full display, as the pair compared their outfits and had a catch-up. Charlotte wore an exquisite Catherine Walker coat, complete with brown suede ballet pumps. Meanwhile, Mia opted for a grey chequered coat with little black suede boots.