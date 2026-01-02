Peter Phillips and fiancée Harriet Sperling can't hide their chemistry on first outing of 2026

Peter Phillips and his wife-to-be Harriet Sperling couldn't keep their eyes off each other as they attended the New Year's Day Racing Meet at Cheltenham Racecourse on Thursday. While the couple were joined by members of Peter's royal family for the fun day out, they appeared to be totally smitten and focused on one another.

NHS nurse Harriet looked as stylish as ever for her day out at the races, wearing a jacket and skirt co-ord by one of her go-to brands, Wiggy Kit, and boots by Princess Kate-approved label, Penelope Chilvers.

Peter and Harriet took in the racing action alongside their respective children. Princess Anne's son Peter shares daughters Savannah, 15, and Isla, 13, with his ex-wife Autumn Kelly, while Harriet is a mum to teenager Georgina from a previous relationship.

The blended family enjoyed the day out with Peter's sister Zara Tindall and her family: husband Mike and their three children Mia, 11, Lena, seven, and Lucas, four.

See the best photos from their day out below…

© Getty Images "So in love" Peter and Harriet looked as loved-up as ever as they chatted and watched the races from the Princess Royal Stand. Royal photographer James Whatling has previously told HELLO!: "You can't watch this couple for too long without noticing how close they are, they're so tactile and they're clearly so in love."



© Getty Images Races chic A closer look at Harriet's race-day outfit. The NHS nurse has previously worn Wiggy Kit (the brand of her jacket and skirt), more recently during a family ski holiday to Austria where she opted for the label's The Alpine Cardigan. Harriet also accessorised with some royal-approved brands: a hat by JT Millinery, earrings by Kiki McDonough, and a bag by Anya Hindmarch.

© Getty Images Totally smitten At one point, the couple only had eyes for each other.



© Getty Images Husband and wife-to-be Peter and Harriet announced their engagement news in a world exclusive with HELLO! last August, sharing two photos that showed off Harriet's diamond ring. The couple are yet to share their wedding date.

© Getty Images Blended family Harriet shares a close bond with her future stepchildren, Savannah and Isla (pictured).





© James Whatling Royal cousins Peter's children Savannah (middle) and Isla (right) enjoyed the day out with their royal cousins, including Mia Tindall (left).

© James Whatling Zara Tindall Peter's equestrian sister Zara Tindall, pictured having a word with her son Lucas, brought her family along to the races.

Peter and Harriet's love story

Peter and Harriet are believed to have met at a sporting event involving their children. They were first rumoured to be dating in 2024, after they went public with their romance at the Badminton Horse Trials in May of that year. The couple were seen walking hand-in-hand as they cheered on Peter's equestrian sister Zara.

At the time, a friend of Peter's said the royal had met someone "recently" and they were "spending time together", but that it was too early to be anything more at this stage.

Their love clearly went from strength to strength as Harriet made more public appearances with her royal boyfriend over the summer of 2024. She attended Royal Ascot in June, where she was seen sipping champagne and chatting with King Charles and Queen Camilla, clearly making a good impression on the royal family.

© Getty Images Harriet mingling with the King and Queen at Royal Ascot 2024

Since then, the tactile and loved-up couple have been inseparable, attending high-profile events such as Wimbledon, Prince William's charity polo matches, and the Bahrain Grand Prix.

By August 2025, they were engaged, announcing their wedding news in a world exclusive with HELLO!

© i5 MEDIA The couple announced their engagement last August

Harriet was also invited to Balmoral last summer, and while she and Peter quietly spent the past Christmas Day with Harriet's family, the couple then travelled to Sandringham, Norfolk to spend a few days with the royal family there, before returning to Gloucestershire for New Year.