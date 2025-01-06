Mia Tindall and Princess Charlotte's cute moment caught on camera that shows they are BFFs

Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall proved their close friendship as they stepped out together on Christmas Day.

The Prince and Princess of Wales walked to St Mary Magdalene church on the Sandringham estate with their three children, with Prince William's cousin, Zara Tindall, her husband Mike and their daughters, Mia and Lena, following closely behind.

But as the royals left the church service and descended down the steps, Mia, ten, and Charlotte, nine, were spotted chatting, with Kate seen smiling at the youngsters.

Mia then rushed to catch up with Charlotte as the Waleses walked ahead, with the pair spotted sharing a sweet interaction before smiling and giggling.



WATCH: Princess Charlotte shares a giggle with cousin Mia Tindall

Despite William and Kate dividing their time between their homes in Windsor and Norfolk, and the Tindalls residing at Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, the two families share a close bond.

Mike previously revealed that he's part of family WhatsApp group, which includes William and Kate, and they have all enjoyed days out together, including a fairground in Norfolk in 2019.

© Getty Mia and Charlotte always look like they have fun together

The royal children have also stolen the show together at events such as Trooping the Colour, the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding.

The children are all close in age with Mia turning 11 this month and six-year-old Louis just two months older than Lena.

The only family member missing from the Christmas Day outing was Mike and Zara's three-year-old son, Lucas, who is too young to attend the church service.

© Getty Mia and Charlotte were also joined by their cousin, Savannah Phillips

Lucas, who turns four in March, delighted royal fans as he joined his parents and older sisters at Cheltenham racecourse last week.

Mike and Zara are currently in Australia at the Magic Millions Polo – an equestrian event and auction on the Gold Coast.

© Getty Mike Tindall was spotted sharing a giggle with daughter Mia and niece Savannah on Christmas Day

Meanwhile, George, Charlotte and Louis are expected to return to their classrooms at Lambrook School in Berkshire this week.

George is in Year 7 at the prep school, while Charlotte is in Year 5 and Louis is in Year 2.

There continues to be speculation about George's future education, with the future King tipped to attend Kate's alma mater, Marlborough College in Wiltshire.

