Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia support grandmother Queen Sofia of Spain at Princess Irene's memorial service

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, along with their parents, Queen Letizia and King Felipe, led support for Queen Sofia of Spain during a memorial service for the late Princess Irene of Greece and Denmark.

The special service took place at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Saint Andrew and Saint Demetrius in Madrid, ahead of the late Princess's funeral in Athens on Monday. Princess Irene was the younger sister of King Constantine II of Greece and Queen Sofia of Spain.

© Getty Images Along with the extended Spanish royal family, Infanta Elena, Infanta Cristina, Infanta Margarita and Duchess of Soria and Hernani were fellow royal attendees, Princess Alexia of Greece and Prince Kyril of Bulgaria.

© Getty Images On Thursday, the Spanish palace confirmed Princess Irene died at the age of 85 following health issues.

© Europa Press via Getty Images In a statement seen by HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA!, the royal household said: "Their Majesties the King and Queen and Her Majesty Queen Sofia regret to announce the passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Irene of Greece at 11:40 a.m. today at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid."

© AFP via Getty Images It comes after Queen Sofia cancelled engagements in Palma de Mallorca this week to be by her sister's side after a decline in her health. HOLA! revealed three years ago that Princess Irene was "suffering from cognitive impairment that has progressively weakened her".

© Europa Press via Getty Images She was last pictured publicly, using a wheelchair, at the at the wedding of her nephew, Prince Nikolaos of Greece, and Chrysi Vardinogiánni, in Athens in February 2025.





© Getty Images The princess was the youngest child of the late King Paul of Greece and Queen Frederica. Sofia and Irene's brother, Constantine II, the last King of the Hellenes, passed away in January 2023.



© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Princess Irene's funeral will take place on Monday, 19 January, with a service at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens before the burial in the Royal Cemetery at Tatoi Palace.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images On Saturday, Princess Irene's nephew, Crown Prince Pavlos, explained that Princess Marie-Chantal will be unable to attend the funeral due to her mother undergoing surgery in New York. Meanwhile, Prince Odysseas and Princess Olympia will be absent due to school and work commitments.

The Crown Prince also penned a moving tribute to his aunt, writing: "With deep sorrow, I mark the passing of my beloved aunt, Princess Irene of Greece. A woman of quiet strength, deep faith and steadfast devotion to family, her presence was at once gentle and unyielding and her values were not spoken, but lived—expressed in every act of devotion and care for those around her.

"Irene was a wellspring of wisdom, loyalty and love, a steady anchor for our family across time. Her loss leaves a silence that cannot be filled, but her memory will remain forever in our hearts. May she rest in eternal peace, reunited with those she loved. — Prince Pavlos de Grèce"