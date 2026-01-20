The Duchess of Edinburgh captured on camera as she reacts to birthday present - watch

The Duchess of Edinburgh was treated to an early birthday present as she carried out a military engagement on Monday.

Sophie, who turned 61 on Tuesday 20 January, visited The Royal Military School of Music at HMS Nelson in Portsmouth in her role as Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Corps of Army Music (RCAM).

The Army's trainee musicians played Happy Birthday to the Duchess ahead of her special day, and Sophie, who wore a military-style coat with a printed blouse and navy trousers, looked absolutely thrilled. Watch above.

The regiment is part of the British Army and is dedicated to the provision and promotion of military music.

Sophie was appointed Colonel in 2005 and she even has her own band named after her royal title within the Armed Forces – the Duchess of Edinburgh's String Orchestra, which was previously known as the Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra until January 2025.

The Duchess had no public engagements on her birthday and is thought to have marked the day privately with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

© Alamy Live News. The Duchess with her children, James and Lady Louise, on Christmas Day

The couple, who have been married since 1999, reside at Bagshot Park in Surrey with their 18-year-old son, James, Earl of Wessex, who is expected to sit his A-Levels this spring.

Meanwhile, Prince Edward and Sophie's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 22, is in the middle of her final year at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, where she is studying for an English degree.

© Instagram / @theroyalfamily The King and Queen's message for the Duchess

The King and Queen sent well-wishes to the Duchess on the royal family's Instagram account on Tuesday.

Sharing an image of Sophie from her visit to Tokyo in Japan last September, the caption read: "Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Edinburgh!".