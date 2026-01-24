Prince Harry and Meghan will attend Sundance Film Festival — live updates

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be attending the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, HELLO! can confirm. The pair will visit Park City, Utah for the premiere of Cookie Queens, a documentary that Archewell Productions has executive-produced.

Cookie Queens, by director Alysa Nahmias, follows "Ara, Olive, Nikki, and Shannon Elizabeth: four Girl Scouts with big personalities and big ambitions. The mission? Cookie sales. But their entrepreneurial spirit hints at bright futures ahead — think future Supreme Court justices, CEOs, and beyond."

© Getty Images Girl Scout's sell cookies in the Mar Vista neighborhood in 2022

The film highlights the "real financial and time sacrifices" the girls and their families make to hit the goals, as they trade "laid-back weekends for hours outside, wagons full of cookies in tow."

"As a former Girl Scout myself, with my mom as my troop leader, I have a personal affinity for this film and am proud that all our conversations and collaboration have led to Archewell Productions partnering with this award-winning team to executive produce this incredibly captivating documentary,” Meghan said in a statement in December when the news was announced.

"When we first viewed the early footage of this documentary, it was immediately something we wanted to be involved in. The creative point of view, the edgy yet humanizing tone and tenor of the directing, and the glimpse behind-the-scenes into such a nostalgic and also modern tradition of Girl Scout Cookie season are absolutely irresistible."

© Meghan Markle Meghan Markle as a Girl Scout in the 1980s

Archewell Productions was founded in 2020 by Prince Harry and Meghan, and focuses on scripted and non-scripted TV, film, and documentaries.

They have also partnered with Netflix, the streaming service where they released the documentaries Heart of Invictus and Harry & Meghan.