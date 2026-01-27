David Beckham's surprising show of support from a very strong royal connection

David Beckham has received a rather surprising show of support in the wake of the feud with son Brooklyn - and they have a very strong royal connection. On Monday, Victoria Beckham, 51, and her family jetted to Paris during Fashion Week so that the former Spice Girl could receive a very special honour - a Knight of the National Order of Arts and Letters (Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres) from the French government.

Afterwards, her gushing husband David Beckham, 50, shared a photograph of the family, painting the perfect picture of unity. He wrote: "We are so proud of you and all that you have achieved @victoriabeckham. Being named a Chevalière de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture… nobody deserves it more than you x We love you."

Brooklyn Beckham, 26, who last week released an explosive six-page statement about his family, was notably absent from the pictures, but the couple's other sons, Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, showed their support alongside their girlfriends, Kim Turnbull and Jackie Apostel. Victoria and David's only daughter, Harper Seven, 14, was also present.

The family picture even appeared to gain a royal seal of approval as James Middleton, the younger brother of the Princess of Wales, gave the photo a "like" via his Instagram account, @jmidy.

David and Victoria Beckham were given a show of support by their family at Paris Fashion Week on 26 January

The Beckhams' royal connections

The Beckhams have a close relationship with the royal family, with footballer David finally receiving his official knighthood from King Charles in November.

It came after years of friendship with the royal family, with David having attended the weddings of Prince William and Princess Kate in 2011, and Harry and Meghan in 2018. The Princess of Wales has frequently worn designs by Victoria's fashion brand. Sir David showed his strong allegiance to the royals when he queued for 13 hours to see the late Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall in 2022, joining members of the public.

He said at the time: "Anytime throughout my career I've been asked to do anything regarding the royal family, Her Majesty, the princes, our King now, I have always been very willing to do that. I grew up in a family that were royalists.

"Today I think back to my grandparents because if my grandparents were alive they would have been here, so it’s nice to be here to celebrate with everybody the life of Her Majesty and her legacy that she leaves." After they reunited at the Chelsea Flower Show in May last year, the King even revealed he had sent the football star a present for his 50th birthday.

James Middleton appeared to demonstrate a show of support for the former footballer by "liking" his photo on Instagram

In 2015, James himself and his sister, Pippa Middleton, met David Beckham in the royal box at Wimbledon tennis tournament, with the group seen engaging in conversation.

What did Brooklyn say about his family?

Brooklyn, 26, took the internet by storm on 19 January when he posted a scathing six-page statement stacked with bombshell claims about his parents, David and Victoria, as he announced he does "not want to reconcile with [his] family". Brooklyn alleged his parents had "controlled" him and had tried "endlessly to ruin" his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz, whom he married in April 2022.

Alizee Thevenet and James Middleton arrive for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 5, 2025 in London, England.

Brooklyn also claimed he had been "rejected" from his dad's 50th birthday celebrations after he was noticeably absent from David's early birthday bash in Miami in March and again at his party in London in May.

After claiming his wife had been "consistently disrespected" by his family, Brooklyn claimed he and Nicola had "still travelled to London for my dad's birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him."

He continued: "He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner. When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn't invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all."

Brooklyn alleged that "Brand Beckham comes first" in his family. He added: "We've gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show 'our perfect family'."