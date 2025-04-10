Blonde Harper Beckham goes for casual chic look during surprise family outing- photos

Harper Beckham and her doting mum Victoria we pictured in a sweet embrace on Wednesday night when they made a surprise visit to Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The mother-daughter duo were watching the Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal alongside David Beckham and middle son Romeo. During the match, VB and her strikingly blonde daughter were pictured snuggling whilst the boys tentatively watched the match.

© DAX TAMARGO/Shutterstock Victoria and Harper were caught in an embrace

The tween brought her usual cool-girl chic to the stands rocking a pair of light-wash blue jeans and a light pink T-shirt.

Meanwhile, Victoria oozed A-list glamour in a sophisticated black long-sleeved dress.

© DAX TAMARGO/Shutterstock David couldn't contain his emotions during the game

As for David and Romeo, the football legend, who was there in support of the team he manages InterMiami, looked smart in a navy blue suit adorned with his club's logo, under which he wore a light blue shirt.

Romeo took a leaf out of Harper's book and opted for a laid-back black oversized tracksuit and cap which he wore backwards.

© DAX TAMARGO/Shutterstock Romeo and Harper opted for laid-back outfits for the match in Florida

Harper's blonde hair

Last month, Harper debuted her newly-lightened locks whilst at her dad David's 50th birthday bash in Miami.

Whilst it hasn't been confirmed who is responsible for the pre-teens sunkissed tresses, it could be the work of her celebrity hairstylist godfather Ken Paves.

© Instagram Harper Beckham with her godparents Eva Longoria and Ken Paves at David's 50th

The pair have an exceptionally close bond. In a post shared earlier this year, Ken penned a tribute to Victoria and her daughter, highlighting their close relationship both in and out of the beauty chair.

"I have made a career inspired by strong women, and tonight was an incredible night celebrating these inspiring and strong women who I am so honoured to call family!! Love you girls!!"

On Harper's 13th birthday, he also wrote: "You are so kind, smart, sweet and funny! Wishing you the best day ever!! Love you."

The Beckhams' family 'feud'

The Beckhams' latest family outing comes as reports of a family fall-out have been swirling.

According to TMZ, Romeo and his elder brother Brooklyn aren't on talking terms over the middle Beckham brother's new girlfriend Kim Turnbull.

© Instagram Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were noticeably absent from David Beckham's 50th birthday party

The outlet reported that Brooklyn used to date the 24-year-old model and that he and his wife are worried about her intentions.

As a result, the publication said Nicola won't be attending events where Kim is present, leaving the couples estranged.

Whilst Cruz Beckham, the youngest of the trio, did his best to quash the rumours earlier this week, commenting that "Brooklyn never dated Kim," on Instagram, Nicola and Brooklyn have been noticeably absent from two major family events.

Last week, the couple, who on Wednesday celebrated their third wedding anniversary, didn't attend the first of David Beckham's aforementioned 50th birthday celebrations in Miami.

In March, the pair also skipped Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show, an event usually attended by all members of the Beckham clan.