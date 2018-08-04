View Galleries
-
Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romantic African hideaway: see photos
Prince Harry had the perfect destination in mind when he whisked Meghan Markle away for their romantic African holiday in August. The royal took his...
-
Meghan Markle's friends reveal why Prince Harry fell in love with her
Some of Meghan Markle's closest friends have given an insight into why she may have captured Prince Harry's heart. Actress Abigail Spencer,...
-
Meghan Markle opens up about her relationship with Prince Harry: 'We are really happy and in love'
Meghan Markle has spoken openly about her relationship with Prince Harry for the first time. The Suits actress, who has been dating the Prince for...
-
Who will be Meghan Markle’s bridesmaids at the royal wedding?
Meghan Markle has an extensive social circle of close and trusted friends, so she may have a tough decision on her hands when it comes to choosing the...
-
How Meghan Markle will make Nottingham Cottage her home
Following the exciting announcement of their engagement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also taking another big step in their relationship –...