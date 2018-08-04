Royalty and Statesmen

All the loved-up photos of Meghan and Prince Harry at Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks' wedding

This video of Meghan before she became a royal shows just how fun and down-to-earth she is!
Photo: © PA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the wedding of Prince Harry's childhood friend Charlie van Straubenzee to filmmaker Daisy Jenks on Saturday. The newlyweds, who were notably not joined by Prince William and Kate – who were expected to attend, too – were guests at the ceremony in the village of Frensham in Surrey.

Prince Harry performed the role of best man for the big day, and looked smart in a three-piece morning suit as he arrived at the church. Meanwhile, Meghan looked typically chic in a sleeveless black shirt and colour-block midi skirt, with her hair styled in loose waves. The Duchess even had extra reason to celebrate, as the wedding coincided with her 37th birthday.

Both Harry and Meghan and William and Kate have a close bond with Charlie and Daisy; Harry has been friends with Charlie ever since they attended Ludgrove Prep School in Berkshire as children. The pair have been photographed together on multiple occasions, including the rugby world cup in 2015, and it is believed that Charlie and his older brother, Thomas van Straubenzee, were ushers at Harry and Meghan's wedding. Thomas is also Princess Charlotte's godfather. Scroll through to see the best pictures from the special day…

Photo: © PA

Prince Harry took on best man duties and arrived with the groom at the church before the ceremony. The 33-year-old looked dapper in his suit and grey tie, and a pair of sunglasses.

Photo: © PA

The Duchess of Sussex, who celebrated her 37th birthday on Saturday, was dressed perfectly for the summer weather in her floaty midi skirt. Meghan styled the ensemble with a Philip Treacy hat, with her hair worn down and loose. Natural, glowing makeup completed the look to perfection.

Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank were also in attendance! Eugenie wore a pale blue midi dress and statement sunglasses, while Jack stuck to the dress-code with his morning suit.

Photo: © PA

Harry and Meghan are spotted walking hand-in-hand as they walk towards the church - both rocking the shades!

Meghan seemed to be perfectly happy chatting to guests as her husband carried out his best man duties.

Photo: © PA

She laughed and smiled as she chatted happily in the sunshine, before the ceremony began.

Photo: © PA

Meghan seemed particularly happy to see one guest, who she pulled into a warm embrace upon seeing her.

Groom Charlie arrives for the ceremony ahead of the guests. 

Photo: © PA

The royal couple chatted together as they joined the crowds of guests.

Prince Harry is seen entering the church, in a shot which shows a beautiful floral arch at the chapel doors.

Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan was all smiles as she arrived at the chapel, looking back to wave at the many royal-watchers who had gathered to see her.

Photo: © PA

A closer shot of Prince Harry as he arrived at the church. All the groomsmen wore matching suits, with subtle floral buttonholes.

Photo: © PA

What a beautiful day for a wedding! Meghan seemed happy to wave to onlookers as she waited outside the church.

Photo: © PA

Another photograph shows the stunning colour-block detail of Meghan's skirt. She also wore her go-to Aquazzura heels, which feature bow details at the back of the shoe.

Bride Daisy looked absolutely stunning in her statement wedding dress, which aptly featured tiny floral details all over it. A long, cascading veil and natural makeup finished her look.

Photo: © PA

In another beautiful snapshot of the bride, you can see her stunning veil and magnificent bouquet.

Photo: © Getty Images

One shot caught new royal Meghan cheekily sticking her tongue out!

