All the times Prince Harry has teared up in public with Meghan Markle

The Duke delivered an emotive five-minute speech at the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023.

In his remarks, the Duke shared an emotional moment from his time at the Invictus 2025 tent, hosted by the Canadian team, when he spoke with Master Corporal James Gendron, with the Prince noticing a set of bagpipes in the corner of the tent.

"Some of you may know what bagpipes mean to me, so I couldn't help but hope they'd be played!" he said in the speech.

Bagpipes were a favourite instrument of the late Queen, with the Duke sharing in his memoir, Spare, that she loved to be awoken to the sound of the instrument and for them to played at mealtimes.

Harry went on to say that the instrument had a particularly poignant connection for the Master Corporal, as he shared: "Little did I know that thirty minutes later, it would be James picking them up and offering to play - yet I had NO idea what they meant to him. Nor did I know what memories they triggered for him. In Afghanistan he played 63 ramp ceremonies. For 63 caskets. For 63 souls. For 63 families.

"For four years after that last ceremony, he couldn't touch them. This week he wasn't sure whether he could bring himself to PLAY them. But he did. What had once haunted him, dare I say it, may now be what helps heal him."