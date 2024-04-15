Meghan Markle stuns in glam halterneck backless dress at intimate dinner with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle looked as glamorous as ever in a stunning backless gown at a panel discussion and seated dinner hosted by her husband, the Duke of Sussex's charitable organisation, Sentebale, in Miami over the weekend.

Meghan was dressed to the nines for the occasion, wearing St. Agni's 'Hudson' Asymmetric midi dress, which she accessorised with a pair of Dior earrings.

© Nacho Figueras Meghan and Harry seen talking to Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina

Prince Harry joined the panel, titled 'Potential is Waiting', to discuss solutions across the capital spectrum to meet the next generation in Southern Africa with possibility and action, according to the charity's official website. The talk was followed by a seated dinner, at which Harry's polo teammate and close friend Nacho Figueras was in attendance.

Taking to Instagram to mark the special evening, Nacho shared a series of photos, including one of Harry and Meghan engrossed in conversation with another guest at the dinner. "Thank you @grandchampionspoloclub @melissaganzi and Marc for this great night celebrating @sentebale," penned Nacho.

© Nacho Figueras Nacho Figueras shared several pictures of the event on his Instagram on Monday morning

The dinner came after Nacho and Prince Harry went head to head in a charity polo match on Friday. The pair competed in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, which saw Harry's team Sentebale win the day's trophy.

Harry took to the field wearing a blue jersey and white riding pants for the two matches he was set to play in, showing off his polo prowess as the crowds cheered from the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Meghan dressed for the heat in a stylish ivory silk and hemp Heidi Merrick dress which retails for $515 and featured a cut-out section. She paired the ensemble with a pair of Aquazzura heels, vintage Chanel jewellery and a Valentino purse.

© Alamy Meghan presented Harry and his polo teammates with the trophy for winning the 2024 Royal Salute Polo Challenge to Benefit Sentebale

Meghan, who arrived with Nacho's wife Delfina Blaquier, gave her husband a congratulatory kiss as she presented him with a trophy.

After the match, Nacho spoke to HELLO! in an exclusive interview, revealing the chances of Harry and Meghan's, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, following in their father's footsteps.

© Nacho Figueras Prince Harry seen with a guest at Sentebale ‘Potential is Waiting’ panel discussion and seated dinner at Zaytinya, Meghan can see seated behind with her stunning backless dress

Asked if he'd like the royal children to play against his own kids, he responded: "I really hope so, I hope that Archie and Lili get to love horses as much as he does."

Nacho went on: "There's something about the outside of a horse that's great for the inside of a human. Hopefully that love and passion will be transmitted. I know my kids love it and they love to play. It would be a dream that one day we all get to play polo together."