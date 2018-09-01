View Galleries
Royal Style Watch: HELLO!'s best-dressed royals of the week
It's been another great week for royal fashion! The Duchess of Sussex looked gorgeous in a sunshine yellow dress at the Your Commonwealth Youth...
The Queen has worn this piece of jewellery every day for seven decades
The Queen's incredible jewellery collection is certainly a subject of curiosity for many royal-watchers - the British monarch owns a jaw-dropping...
No-one wears a bold lip like the Queen! See her epic lipstick collection
No-one wears a bold lip like The Queen! See her epic lipstick collection...
Strictly Come Dancing 2018 launch: all the photos of the new contestants and their dazzling outfits
David Hasselhoff, 66, marries long-term love Haley Roberts, 38, in romantic Italian ceremony
Congratulations are in order for David Hasselhoff, who has married his girlfriend of seven years, Haley Roberts, in a romantic ceremony in Italy,...