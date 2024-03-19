Queen Elizabeth II's 'bemused' reaction after meeting Princess Lilibet

Queen Elizabeth II had the sweetest reaction to her great-grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet when she saw them for the final time.

The late monarch had a meeting with her great-grandchildren in June 2022, when they travelled with their parents to the UK for her Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.

Archie and Lilibet's Cutest Moments

Talking about meaningful moment in his memoir Spare, Prince Harry revealed his grandmother's heartwarming reaction to his children.

He penned: "Archie making deep, chivalrous bows, his baby sister Lilibet cuddling the monarch’s shins. Sweetest children, Granny said, sounding bemused. She'd expected them to be a bit more...American, I think?" he continued. Meaning, in her mind, more rambunctious."

© Netflix The sibling duo had their final meeting with the Queen in 2022

Lilibet was sweetly named after the Queen whose affectionate nickname was Lilibet, a decision which the couple revealed was supported by Her late Majesty.

However, according to author Robert Hardman in his newly released book, a member of staff reported that the late monarch was "as angry as I'd ever see her" after the couple publicly stated that she was "supportive" of their decision to use her childhood name.

"One member of staff "privately recalled that Elizabeth II had been 'as angry as I'd ever seen her' in 2021 after the Sussexes announced that she had given them her blessing to call their baby daughter 'Lilibet', the Queen's childhood nickname".

"The couple subsequently fired off warnings of legal action against anyone who dared to suggest otherwise, as the BBC had done. However, when the Sussexes tried to co-opt the Palace into propping up their version of events, they were rebuffed.

"Once again, it was a case of 'recollections may vary' - the late Queen's reaction to the Oprah Winfrey interview - as far as Her Majesty was concerned. Those noisy threats of legal action duly evaporated and the libel actions against the BBC never materialised."

A spokesperson for the Sussexes made a statement at the time following speculation about their conversation with the Queen.

"The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement - in fact his grandmother was the first family member he called.

"During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name."