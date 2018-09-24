Duchess Kate, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte giggle and joke at their close friend's wedding - all the sweet pictures

...
Duchess Kate, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte giggle and joke at their close friend's wedding - all the sweet pictures
You're reading

Duchess Kate, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte giggle and joke at their close friend's wedding - all the sweet pictures

1/14
Next

Exclusive: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't hear the choir until their wedding day
kate-wedding-guest

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the wedding of Kate's close friend Sophie Carter and her now-husband Robert Snuggs on Saturday, watching happily as their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte adorably took on their starring roles as bridesmaid and pageboy. Aw! The nuptials were held at St Andrew's Episcopal Church in Norfolk, and were also attended by Kate's parents Carole and Michael, and brother James Middleton. Sister Pippa, who is expecting her first child soon, did not attend.

Sophie and Kate have been close pals for many years, and have been spotted attending Wimbledon together in the past. The bride is godmother to Princess Charlotte, and very close with the family. Baby Prince Louis was thought to have been at home with nanny Maria Borrallo on Saturday. In the sweet wedding photographs, Prince George can be seen posing happily for photos and making his mum laugh with some military marching – while in another, the bride cuddles up to Princess Charlotte for a shot at the church entrance. Scroll down to see all the snaps…

kate-charlotte-group-pic

Duchess Kate looks on happily as she poses for a group photograph with the newlyweds and some other guests – sweetly carrying Princess Charlotte who clasped a silk bag, perhaps containing flower petals from the ceremony. Kate chose a beautiful blue ensemble for the occasion, by one of her favourite designers Catherine Walker.

george-charlotte-wedding

Charlotte doesn't look too happy with her big brother! The adorable three-year-old looked down, pouting, as George pulled some silly poses for the camera. Both children played a starring role in the wedding, acting as bridesmaid and pageboy – something they're well-practiced at, following May's royal nuptials between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017.

prince-william-wedding

Prince William arrives at the ceremony, looking very dapper in a smart three-piece morning suit, complete with a simple pale pink rose at his lapel. It's thought that many of William and Kate's close friends were at the wedding, and the Duke was also spotted chatting happily with many of the guests.

sophie-carter

The happy couple! Bride Sophie wore a stunning lace gown, with three-quarter sleeves and a V-shaped neckline, not dissimilar to that of her best friend Kate. Her classic headband added a unique detail, as did the striking collar silhouette. The groom, Robert, looked smart in his three-piece suit, with a baby blue tie and navy waistcoat.

pageboys

It's certainly a task to organise all those bridesmaids and pageboys – it looks like Kate is busy entertaining one of the other children, too! George seemed content as ever, delighting onlookers by playfully marching along the gravel. Doesn't Charlotte look sweet with her pretty floral crown and posy of roses?

george-marching

Prince George was in his element, cheekily practicing his military march while the other pageboys looked up to the adults for instruction. Perhaps the adorable five-year-old has been getting tips from dad William, who of course served with the British Armed Forces for many years.

prince-george-marching

More sweet snaps of George happily marching in his adorable pageboy's outfit. All of Sophie's bridesmaids and pageboys were dressed in outfits by Amaia Kids – which is in fact one of Kate's favourite childrenswear labels.While the boys dressed in smart white shirts and blue shorts, the girls wore pretty white smock dresses with ruffled collars.

sophie-carter-bride

Another shot of the beautiful bride shows Sophie as she arrived at the church – looking absolutely stunning in her white gown. This snap shows the unique halter-neck silhouette of her gown, with a lace overlay over the top. Her beautiful flowing veil featured a delicate lace edging, too, while her skirt fell in a modern A-line shape.

sophie-charlotte

The joyful bride clasps her goddaughter Princess Charlotte in a loving embrace as the newlyweds pose for photographs with their bridesmaids and pageboys. Prince George smiles happily for the camera, too. Here we can see the pretty detailing of Charlotte's bridesmaid dress, which featured blue scalloped embroidery.

wedding-group-shot

In this group shot, Prince George gets ready to run and play with the other children, as bride looks back at her guests. One of the younger bridesmaids wears a slightly different outfit to Princess Charlotte, in a sweet sleeved jumper to protect her from the chill.

carole-michael

Duchess Kate's parents Michael and Carole Middleton arrive for the nuptials. It is not known whether guests were asked to wear blue, but it certainly seemed to be a theme – Carole chose a beautiful navy dress coat with lace detailing, alongside a matching pillbox hat and shoulder bag.

william

Prince William walks towards the church, chatting happily with friends. From behind, it looks like it's brother-in-law James Middleton who places a friendly hand on William's back – showing the close relationship between the pair.

kate-giggles

In a particularly sweet moment, Kate giggles as she watches eldest son George play happily with the other children. The Duchess' gorgeous floral head piece is by Juliette Botterill Millinery, made in a custom royal blue colour instead of the rose gold version listed on the website. It sells for £430.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries