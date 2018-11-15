9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince William and Kate Middleton make poignant visit to BBC – live updates

...
Prince William and Kate Middleton make poignant visit to BBC – live updates
You're reading

Prince William and Kate Middleton make poignant visit to BBC – live updates

1/9
Next

Princess Mary of Denmark shares stunning photo from Prince Charles' 70th birthday night
kate middleton at bbc
Photo: © Rex

Just hours after attending Prince Charles' swanky 70th birthday party at Buckingham Palace, Prince William and Kate emerged the day after to make a poignant visit to the BBC. The couple were marking Anti-Bullying Week and stopped by the broadcaster on Thursday afternoon to see what work the BBC are doing as a key member of William's Taskforce on the Prevention of Cyberbullying.

The royals, both 36, were met with cheers and applause as they arrived at the London headquarters. During their visit, William and Kate met young people who wrote and performed in a new campaign video for 'Stop, Speak, Support' – a youth-led code of conduct to provide guidance on what to do when they witness bullying online. The campaign was started by the young persons' panel on the Taskforce.

Despite the late night, William and Kate were in high spirits, full of enthusiasm for the day. Click through to see the best photos from their BBC visit…

kate middleton at bbc
Photo: © Getty Images

Scores of fans and well-wishers had gathered outside the BBC for William and Kate's arrival.

kate middleton at bbc
Photo: © Rex

Mother-of-three Kate looked elegant in a turquoise pleated dress by Emilia Wickstead, with smart black high heel shoes.

kate middleton at bbc
Photo: © PA

Her glossy hair was styled in voluminous, bouncy curls and her makeup looked flawless with a light base, nude lip and subtle eye shadow.

kate middleton at bbc
Photo: © Getty Images

The royals met parents and children who have been helping guide the latest tech developments from the BBC to help young people online. They also joined BBC Director General Lord Hall as he announced the broadcaster's latest initiative – 'Stop, Speak, Support'.

kate middleton at bbc
Photo: © Getty Images

William convened the Taskforce in May 2016, one year after welcoming his second child Princess Charlotte with Kate. The Taskforce supports young people and their families affected by cyberbullying, with a focus on 11 to 16 year olds.

kate middleton at bbc
Photo: © Getty Images

The aim is to create a safer and more supportive life online. William brought together tech and media giants, children's charities and parents, to work with a panel of young people to try and find a way forward.

Taskforce members include: The Anti-Bullying Alliance, Apple, BT, The Diana Award, EE, Facebook, Google, Internet Matters, Music.ly, NSPCC, O2, Sky, Snapchat, Supercell, TalkTalk, Three, Twitter, Vodafone and Virgin Media.

kate middleton at bbc
Photo: © Getty Images

William gave a speech, revealing why he decided to set up the Taskforce after becoming a new parent. "I saw that my friends and peers were worried about the risks of the very powerful tools we were putting in our children's hands," he said.

"For too many families, phones and social media shattered the sanctity and protection of the home. As we grappled with this, we felt a distinct absence of guidance. Should we read our children's messages? Should we allow them to have phones and tablets in their rooms? Who do we report bullying to? We were making up the rules as we went along."

kate middleton at bbc
Photo: © Getty Images

The father-of-three called for more work to be done to make the online world "safer and happier for our young people". He urged tech giants to connect with each other to come up with solutions, and show humility and transparency to their users.

"Surely you can partner with parents to make the online world a safe place of discovery, friendship, and education for their children," William said. "You can work in the interest of the children and parents who use your products and still make your shareholders happy. We not only want you to succeed. We need you to."

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries