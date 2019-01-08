12 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

From candlelit dinners to London clubbing: how Kate Middleton has celebrated her birthday over the years

Happy birthday to the Duchess of Cambridge for tomorrow!

The Duchess of Cambridge is preparing to celebrate her 37th birthday on Wednesday 9 January, and despite being one of the most photographed women in the world, Kate tends to spend the day quietly with her nearest and dearest. This year, the Duchess and her family will be at their home in Kensington Palace, London.

William and Kate's two older children Prince George and Princess Charlotte go back to school and nursery the day before Kate's birthday, but there will be plenty of time to celebrate after class. And the Duchess will no doubt be kept busy with her youngest, baby Prince Louis, who turned eight months old in December.

Let's take a look at how Kate has celebrated her birthday in previous years, from long before she was a member of the royal family… Plus, see what beautiful gifts Prince William has given the love of his life.

2007 – Kate's 25th birthday

Just weeks before her 25th birthday in December 2006, Kate and the Middleton family attended Prince William's passing out parade at Sandhurst. The attention reached stratospheric levels, with many comparing Kate, who was dressed in a bright red coat and black hat, to Princess Diana.

When it came round to her actual birthday just days later in January, scores of photographers descended on Kate's London flat in the hope of snapping the birthday girl. Clarence House was forced to release a statement, requesting that William's girlfriend be left alone.

With the Prince once more on military duty in Dorset, it was left to sister Pippa to entertain Kate. He didn't forget this girl, though. That year William's gift to her was a green enamel Van Cleef & Arpels diamond-framed makeup compact, featuring a polo player about to hit a pearl.

2008 – Kate's 26th birthday

The following year, Kate again spent her birthday without her royal boyfriend. She and her family enjoyed a meal out at Tom Aikens' restaurant in Chelsea, London, after which the Middleton sisters headed to Kitts Club in Sloane Square. Kate and Pippa were seen leaving the club in a taxi together.

The party was still going a few days later when Kate attended a show with a group of William's close friends including Tom van Straubenzee.

2009 – Kate's 27th birthday

William surprised his girlfriend with a romantic candle-lit supper in a remote log cabin on the Balmoral estate in Scotland. He was eager to show his love how much she meant to him before beginning an intensive phase of military training. So the thoughtful royal arranged for them to dine at the isolated lodge on the banks of the River Dee. With the sound of the river roaring outside, they dined alone in the cottage which was once a hideaway favoured by William's great-grandmother, the Queen Mother.

2010 – Kate's 28th birthday

In keeping with her classically elegant tastes, the Prince is said to have given his sweetheart cultured pearl earrings for her 28th birthday. The Telegraph reported that Kate "adored" her present but the earrings were chewed up and swallowed by the family cocker spaniel. It named the canine culprit as Otto, but later dog breeder Christian Hepburne Scott clarified that the Middletons' pet is called Ella and Otto was given to another family. "I have no concrete knowledge that even Ella ate these earrings," she added. If it did happen Kate didn't hold it against the pooch. Here she is pictured with Lupo, Ella's son.

2011 – Kate's 29th birthday

On her last birthday without a royal title, Kate was happy to let someone else take the limelight. She spent that weekend at the wedding of her and William's friends Harry Aubrey-Fletcher and Sarah Louise Stourton.

2012 – Kate's 30th birthday

On turning 30, Kate kept it simple. Since it was her first birthday after the royal wedding it was nigh on impossible to go out without attracting attention. "[She] had a quiet gathering with family and friends on Monday evening," a palace aide said. "The dinner was held within private quarters at one of the properties situated by their home at Kensington Palace."

2013 – Kate's 31st birthday

Pregnant with Prince George, Kate battled severe morning sickness which meant she had to spend some time in hospital just weeks before her 31st birthday. The Duchess had been expected to stay at home but she ventured out with Prince William, her parents Carole and Michael Middleton and her siblings James and Pippa to see a Cirque de Soleil show, Kooza, at the Royal Albert Hall. They enjoyed the spectacle from the royal box.

2014 – Kate's 32nd birthday

The royal's 32nd birthday was a particularly special one; it was her first as a mother. Kate spent the day privately with her little family, relaxing in her country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where she and William chose to raise their son George in the earliest years of his life.

Later that month, Kate and George jetted to Mustique for a family holiday with the Middletons, while William remained in the UK for his university course in Cambridge.

2015 – Kate's 33rd birthday

In 2015, the Duchess was once again pregnant, this time with Princess Charlotte. Long gone were the days of clubbing in Sloane Square with her sister Pippa. Kate and her family celebrated quietly at their newly renovated ten-bedroom home in Norfolk.

2016 – Kate's 34th birthday

Much like in recent years, Kate spent her 34th birthday in private, celebrating in a low-key manner at home. But this time, she was joined by the newest member of her family, baby Princess Charlotte.

2017 – Kate's 35th birthday

It would be Kate's last birthday for a while in Norfolk, as later that year the family relocated to London where George would start school. Here she is pictured the day before her 35th birthday attending church in Sandringham.

2018 – Kate's 36th birthday

The Duchess, who was pregnant with Prince Louis in 2018, once again chose to mark the occasion out of the spotlight. She celebrated at home once her children George and Charlotte returned from school and nursery. Charlotte had just started at Willcocks Nursery School a few days prior. Here, the Duchess is pictured a few days before her birthday in Sandringham.

