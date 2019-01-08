The Duchess of Cambridge is preparing to celebrate her 37th birthday on Wednesday 9 January, and despite being one of the most photographed women in the world, Kate tends to spend the day quietly with her nearest and dearest. This year, the Duchess and her family will be at their home in Kensington Palace, London.
William and Kate's two older children Prince George and Princess Charlotte go back to school and nursery the day before Kate's birthday, but there will be plenty of time to celebrate after class. And the Duchess will no doubt be kept busy with her youngest, baby Prince Louis, who turned eight months old in December.
Let's take a look at how Kate has celebrated her birthday in previous years, from long before she was a member of the royal family… Plus, see what beautiful gifts Prince William has given the love of his life.
2007 – Kate's 25th birthday
Just weeks before her 25th birthday in December 2006, Kate and the Middleton family attended Prince William's passing out parade at Sandhurst. The attention reached stratospheric levels, with many comparing Kate, who was dressed in a bright red coat and black hat, to Princess Diana.
When it came round to her actual birthday just days later in January, scores of photographers descended on Kate's London flat in the hope of snapping the birthday girl. Clarence House was forced to release a statement, requesting that William's girlfriend be left alone.
With the Prince once more on military duty in Dorset, it was left to sister Pippa to entertain Kate. He didn't forget this girl, though. That year William's gift to her was a green enamel Van Cleef & Arpels diamond-framed makeup compact, featuring a polo player about to hit a pearl.