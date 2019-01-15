Kate Middleton gets stuck into pizza making and gardening with children in Islington – live updates

The Duchess of Cambridge wasn't afraid to get her hands dirty as she took part in a very outdoorsy engagement on Tuesday morning. Kate, a nature fan, visited the King Henry's Walk Garden in Islington, London to see how the project brings people together through gardening and food growing. During the visit she was shown some of the allotment plots, before she got stuck into a winter planting workshop and a pizza making session. Let's take a look at some of the best photos of the day…
Kate arrived to cheers and applause from fans who were waiting outside the garden in north London. She went for a casual chic look, wearing skinny jeans, a maroon roll-neck jumper and a tweed jacket. The Duchess, who celebrated her 37th birthday last week, completed her look with a pair of ankle boots. She styled her hair into loose waves.