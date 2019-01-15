Kate Middleton gets stuck into pizza making and gardening with children in Islington – live updates

4 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

kate-middleton-at-garden
Photo: © PA
The Duchess of Cambridge wasn't afraid to get her hands dirty as she took part in a very outdoorsy engagement on Tuesday morning. Kate, a nature fan, visited the King Henry's Walk Garden in Islington, London to see how the project brings people together through gardening and food growing. During the visit she was shown some of the allotment plots, before she got stuck into a winter planting workshop and a pizza making session. Let's take a look at some of the best photos of the day…

Kate arrived to cheers and applause from fans who were waiting outside the garden in north London. She went for a casual chic look, wearing skinny jeans, a maroon roll-neck jumper and a tweed jacket. The Duchess, who celebrated her 37th birthday last week, completed her look with a pair of ankle boots. She styled her hair into loose waves.

kate-middleton-arrives-islington-garden
Photo: © PA
Kate was given a warm welcome at the garden. She was introduced to volunteers from the community who told her about the benefits of this urban green space. The royal was also shown just how much can grow in small-scale inner-city plots.

kate-middleton-casual-look-in-islington
Photo: © PA
A closer look at the Duchess' outdoorsy look. She wore the Dubarry Bracken tweed jacket, which is currently on sale for £279.

kate-middleton-close-up-in-tweed-jacket
Photo: © Getty Images
She wore the Dubarry Bracken tweed jacket, which is currently on sale for £279 in sizes 16, 18 and 20.

