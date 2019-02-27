﻿
Best photos from Prince William and Kate Middleton's surprise visit to Northern Ireland

The royals go by the titles Baron and Lady Carrickfergus

kate-middleton-arrives-ni
Photo: © PA
1/10

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have touched down in Belfast for their previously unannounced two-day visit to Northern Ireland. William and Kate – or Baron and Lady Carrickfergus as they're known in Northern Ireland – spent the day meeting locals and carrying out a string of engagements.

Day one of their trip had a strong focus on the positive impact that sport, nature and the outdoors can have on childhood development, and improved physical and mental health for all.

William and Kate started with a visit to Windsor Park, where they learnt about the Irish Football Association's community Football projects, and how sport can play a role in bringing communities together. The royals then travelled to County Fermanagh where they visited a youth centre, before returning to the capital for a party at the iconic Belfast Empire Hall. Let's take a look at the best photos from the Duke and Duchess' first day in Northern Ireland…

We will be updating our story with real-time photos - stay tuned...

kate-middleton-received-flowers
Photo: © PA
2/10

William and Kate arrived to cheers at Windsor Park, where fans had gathered to catch a glimpse of their royal visitors. Mum-of-three Kate wore a bold red coat by Carolina Herrera, which she has previously worn in 2017 during a trip to Paris. She had her hair styled in her trademark Chelsea blow-dry and completed her look with black opaque tights and high ankle boots.

kate-middleton-shaking-hands-northen-ireland
Photo: © PA
3/10

The Duke and Duchess were given a warm welcome at the football stadium.

kate-middleton-hair
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

Kate wore a pair of her favourite Kiki McDonough gold leaf-shaped earrings.

kate-middleton-laughing-receiving-flowers
Photo: © PA
5/10

The Duchess kept her makeup natural, opting for a hint of blusher and a soft pink lip.

kate-middleton-smiles-bouquet
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

Kate was inundated with pretty bouquets.

prince-william-hand-print-northern-ireland
Photo: © PA
7/10

The royals also met Northern Ireland footballing legend Pat Jennings and were shown a bronze cast print of the stopper's "safe hands". William compared his own hands to the goalkeeper's. 

Former Spurs and Arsenal goalie Pat is Northern Ireland's record caps holder, with 119 appearances during a career that took in the 1982 and 1986 World Cup Finals. 

prince-william-trophy-northern-ireland
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

William, an Aston Villa fan, looked in high spirits during the visit.

kate-middleton-football-northern-ireland
Photo: © PA
9/10

William and Kate learnt about the IFA's community Football projects and met a number of representatives from a variety of sports programmes, including Female Football Leaders, which encourages more women into key decision roles within football, and Powerchair, a programme designed for wheelchair users.

kate-middleton-goes-casual-for-football
Photo: © PA
10/10

Kate had a quick change of outfit, swapping her dress for black skinny jeans and a puffer jacket to play football. She tied her hair back into a loose ponytail and got stuck into a dribbling drill.

