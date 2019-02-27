﻿
22 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

See Kate Middleton's best sporting moments in photos

See Kate Middleton's best sporting moments in photos
See Kate Middleton's best sporting moments in photos

Best photos from Prince William and Kate's surprise visit to Northern Ireland
They have plenty in common and hail from similar backgrounds, but one of the things that really brought Prince William and Kate together was their love of sport. There's no denying the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share a mutual love for activities such as tennis and sailing, and often when they're out on sporty engagements, they never shy away from getting stuck into the action.

In February 2019, during a visit to Northern Ireland, the couple visited Windsor Park. William and Kate joined a group of local children in dribbling drills, with Aston Villa fan William showing off his skills. Kate happily got involved, enjoying a kickabout with the kids.

The couple have previously said their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte are big fans of football and dancing, and they've also spoken about the importance of spending time outdoors and being active from childhood.

Let's take a look at the Duchess' best sporting moments in the spotlight...

Kate made a visit to Coach Core Essex in October 2018 where she saw how the scheme encourages locals to get into sport. The royal showed off her tennis skills by playing with members of the organisation, and showed she meant business by taking off her blazer!

Kate is a huge fan of tennis and took on the Queen's patronage of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club. She regularly attends Wimbledon matches with her husband William, and her children George and Charlotte take lessons.

Kate attended Wimbledon with the Duchess of Sussex in 2018, just weeks after Meghan joined the royal family.

We love the smug look Kate had when she beat her husband William during a sailing race in New Zealand. The couple captained separate teams and Kate, who crewed a yacht on a round-the-world trip during her gap year, showed a dose of healthy competition.

Photo: © Getty Images
During her royal tour of Bhutan in 2016, the sporty Duchess attempted Bhutan's national sport after watching a competitive archery game. Kate laughed as her arrow widely missed the target.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate has a go at batting during a cricket match in Mumbai, India.

She may have been wearing a tight dress and wedges but that didn't stop the Duchess of Cambridge from joining in the South African game 'Three Tins' during a visit to the Commonwealth Games in 2014.

Prince William's wife cultivated a love of hockey during her years at Marlborough College.

During official engagements the Duchess is not shy to practice her favourite sport.

Abseiling during a visit to the Towers Residential Outdoor Education Centre in Capel Curig in 2015.

Kate played table tennis against Prince William during a visit to the Donald Dewer Leisure centre in 2013.

William and Kate hit the slopes in 2008 when the duo were spotted skiing in Klosters in Switzerland.

The mum-of-three enjoyed a day out at the polo with Prince George and Princess Charlotte during her maternity leave with Prince Louis. Showing off her svelte figure, Kate was pictured running towards her husband Prince William after he competed in a charity match.

Kate takes part in a tennis workshop with Andy Murray's mother Judy at Craigmount High School in Edinburgh.

Playing volleyball just a few months after welcoming Prince George.

She has also given basketball a try.

In 2012 the royals played a reaction game during the official launch of The Football Association's National Football Centre at St George's Park.

During their royal tour of Canada, William and Kate paddled a canoe while visiting Blatchford Lake.

The royal couple couldn't contain their excitement when Sir Chris Hoy won his fifth Olympic gold medal.

Kate supported swimmer Rebecca Adlington during the London Olympics.

When William and Kate briefly split in 2007, the Duchess joined the Sisterhood rowing team. Kate became fully involved in the 21-strong female crew as they undertook months of training on the River Thames in preparation to cross the English Channel for charity.

Kate playing ping pong during ICAP's 23rd Annual Charity Day.

