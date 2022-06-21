19 hilarious photos of Kate Middleton watching sport that prove she's just like us The royal isn't always so composed…

The Duchess of Cambridge is almost always the picture of poise and elegance – until you get her in front of a sports game, that is!

While she never fails to look beautiful, Duchess Catherine often struggles to hold in her emotions when she's at tense tennis matches, thrilling horse races and exhilarating rugby games – resulting in some of her most natural photos ever.

From screams to shock horror, here are her funniest and most candid sports reactions of all time.

Duchess Catherine was so overjoyed at the London Olympics in 2012 she leapt into Prince William's arms, resulting in one of our favourite, totally natural photos of the couple ever.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were just as excited as eachother at the men's Wimbledon final in 2014. Couple's who cheer on sport together, stay together.

Catherine and William's worried expressions at the the Wales v Scotland hockey match during the Commonwealth Games in 2014 are all-too-relatable. We've all been there, barely able to watch.

Those 'head in hands' moments are all too common when you're watching sports - as Duchess Catherine proved at the swimming finals of the London 2012 Olympics.

And the intensity continued throughout the race, as the mum-of-three was seen gritting her teeth.

The Duchess of Cambridge has never been able to hide her emotions during tense sports fixtures. She was on the edge of her seat as she watched the races at Cheltenham Horse Racing Festival in 2007. The lip-biting says it all.

The Duchess was apparently pleasantly surprised as she watched Roger Federer take on Lloyd Harris at Wimbledon 2019. Federer has coached William and Catherine's son Prince George in tennis, so it makes sense she's happy to see him doing well!

The Duchess proved that even the biggest sports fans can get fed up at uneventful matches - case in point, Wimbledon in 2016.

Prince William's wife peered animatedly over the glass barrier at the races, apparently delighted at what was going on on the track - Prince Edward looked less thrilled. Perhaps his horse wasn't a frontrunner.

The Duchess of Cambridge couldn't resist joining in on a Mexican wave at Wimbledon in 2021, creating a whole different kind of royal wave!

The Duchess looked less than impressed at Royal Ascot in 2022 - we've all been there, Catherine!

