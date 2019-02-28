All the times Kate Middleton has been just like the rest of us

The Duchess of Cambridge may be a member of the royal family, but she's still one of us at heart! Kate is adored for her down-to-earth attitude to royal life, and even did her own makeup on her wedding day to Prince William in 2011. The mum-of-three also prefers nothing more than spending time with her three young children, Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, and Prince Louis, ten months, and enjoys taking them to the park, feeding the ducks and even hunting for spiders with them - what a fun mum!
Even though she is royal, Kate is never afraid to get stuck into work - even if it makes a lot of mess! The 37-year-old enjoyed rolling out bread dough during a visit to the Great Tower Scout Camp in 2013, even braving the chilly weather outside to do so. Kate also cooks with her children at home in Kensington Palace, and recently revealed that George and Charlotte enjoy helping her make dinner - in particular cheesy pasta.
Take a look through our gallery at all the other ways the Duchess has been just like the rest of us....
