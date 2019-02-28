All the times Kate Middleton has been just like the rest of us

﻿
kate-middleton-cooking-getting-hands-dirty
Photo: © Getty Images
1/15

The Duchess of Cambridge may be a member of the royal family, but she's still one of us at heart! Kate is adored for her down-to-earth attitude to royal life, and even did her own makeup on her wedding day to Prince William in 2011. The mum-of-three also prefers nothing more than spending time with her three young children, Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, and Prince Louis, ten months, and enjoys taking them to the park, feeding the ducks and even hunting for spiders with them - what a fun mum! 

Even though she is royal, Kate is never afraid to get stuck into work - even if it makes a lot of mess! The 37-year-old enjoyed rolling out bread dough during a visit to the Great Tower Scout Camp in 2013, even braving the chilly weather outside to do so. Kate also cooks with her children at home in Kensington Palace, and recently revealed that George and Charlotte enjoy helping her make dinner - in particular cheesy pasta. 

Take a look through our gallery at all the other ways the Duchess has been just like the rest of us....

kate-middleton-drinks-wine
Photo: © Getty Images
2/15

The Duchess has great taste in wine! During William and Kate's royal tour to Australia and New Zealand, the royal sampled some of the wines at a vineyard in Queensland, New Zealand in 2014. By doing so, Kate even put to rest the then-speculations that she was expecting her second baby. 

kate-middleton-excited-about-rugby
Photo: © Getty Images
3/15

Kate's from a sporting family, and gets just as excited watching games as she does playing them. The Duchess has been pictured on many occasions cheering on from the royal box during rugby games, as well as at Wimbledon during the tennis season. No doubt Kate and William enjoy watching the games at home too. 

kate-middleton-flips-a-pancake
Photo: © Getty Images
4/15

Pancake day is a fun day for everyone, and Kate bravely flipped a pancake in front of watching crowds during a surprise visit to Belfast in 2011. The Duchess proved she was a natural and showed off the perfect flip with a flick of her wrist. George and Charlotte will no doubt enjoy helping making pancakes of their own with their mum in March. 

kate-middleton-gets-shoe-stuck
Photo: © Getty Images
5/15

Oh no Kate! It happens to the best of us - getting your high heels stuck while walking. On this occasion, the royal's heel got caught in the gaps in a drain as she stepped out for the St Patrick's Day military parade in 2013. Down-to-earth Kate laughed off the mishap as she clung onto Prince William to save her shoes - and herself from falling over. 

kate-middleton-keeping-charlotte-comfortable
Photo: © Getty Images
6/15

Like all mums, Kate's children come first. And if this means stopping to make sure they are comfortable with the press watching, then that's what she will do. While William and Kate were in Canada, they took George and Charlotte - then 16 months - to a petting farm, and Kate was pictured bending down to help Charlotte take off her cardigan.

kate-middleton-keeping-george-entertained
Photo: © Getty Images
7/15

The Duchess made a surprise appearance at a charity polo match last year, with George and Charlotte in tow. The trio were there to cheer on Prince William - who was playing in the tournament - and to ensure that her children were kept entertained, Kate took along a bag filled with toys. These included a rainbow slinky, which was a massive hit with George in particular. 

kate-middleton-loves-harry-potter
Photo: © Getty Images
8/15

Who doesn't love Harry Potter? The royals are huge fans of J.K. Rowling's magical stories, and Kate, William and Harry had a great day out at the Warner Bros Studios in 2013. The Duchess was pregnant with Prince George at the time, and William - while sitting on the Batmobile - asked "does it come with a baby seat?" 

kate-middleton-playing-snowfight-william
Photo: © Getty Images
9/15

We all know that Prince William and Kate are competitive when it comes to playing against each other in tournaments - even snow fights! The royals adore going skiing, and are regulars on the slopes during the holidays. In 2016, some adorable photos from their trip were released by Kensington Palace, including their snow fight in action (pictured) and one of the duo with George and a then-baby Charlotte. 

kate-middleton-pulling-a-pint
Photo: © Getty Images
10/15

Kate proved that she's a natural when it comes to pulling a pint during a surprise visit to the Belfast Empire pub in February. The royal's face was a picture as she concentrated on the task, and William was particularly impressed. "Look at that bad boy. Looks good enough for an advert," he joked. 

kate-middleton-setting-tent
Photo: © Getty Images
11/15

Camping holidays are great for the whole family, and if the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ever decide to take their children on one, they will be in safe hands. Kate on more than one occasion has helped to pitch a tent, while William has even done it blindfolded before - impressive! 

kate-middleton-snacks-car
Photo: © Getty Images
12/15

Long trips in the car require snacks, and Kate and William have been known to put their own treats in the back of the car on their way to events. 

kate-middleton-starstruck-downton-abbey-cast
Photo: © Getty Images
13/15

Even though Kate is used to people getting starstruck while meeting her, it doesn't mean that she feels differently when meeting her own idols. The Duchess couldn't contain her excitement during a special tour of the Downton Abbey set in 2015. Then pregnant with Princess Charlotte, the royal even got to meet members of the cast, and pose for a photo - aww!

kate-middleton-telling-prince-george-off
Photo: © Getty Images
14/15

The Duchess is a very hands-on mum, and all parents could relate to her when photos were captured of her keeping son Prince George in line at Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017. Whatever Kate did worked wonders, and George was on perfect behaviour the rest of the time. 

kate-middleton-tennis-reaction
Photo: © Getty Images
15/15

Patron of Wimbledon, Kate is always seen in the royal box during tennis season. Her facial expressions are priceless - and she is as anxious as the rest of us as she watches the action, and as happy when matches are won! 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

