Kate Middleton enjoys a day at the races at Royal Ascot – see the best photos

The Queen and her family stepped out for one of the finest events in the British royal calendar on Tuesday – Royal Ascot. Her Majesty was in high spirits as she attended the opening day of the races, wearing a vibrant, hard-to-miss outfit. She was joined by various members of her family and led the royal procession around the racecourse, riding in the same carriage as the king and queen of the Netherlands and the Duke of York.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who was on maternity leave during last year's Ascot, supported the Queen, as did the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall. The Earl and Countess of Wessex also stepped out at Ascot, as did Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
Ascot is loved by fans just as much for the exciting horse races as the style stakes, and this year the royal family did not disappoint. See the best photos below…