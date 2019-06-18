﻿
19 Photos

Kate Middleton enjoys a day at the races at Royal Ascot – see the best photos

The royals were dressed to the nines

Kate Middleton enjoys a day at the races at Royal Ascot
Kate Middleton enjoys a day at the races at Royal Ascot – see the best photos

Princess Eugenie welcomes sister-in-law to the family as Jack Brooksbank's brother ties the knot
Photo: © PA
The Queen and her family stepped out for one of the finest events in the British royal calendar on Tuesday – Royal Ascot. Her Majesty was in high spirits as she attended the opening day of the races, wearing a vibrant, hard-to-miss outfit. She was joined by various members of her family and led the royal procession around the racecourse, riding in the same carriage as the king and queen of the Netherlands and the Duke of York.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who was on maternity leave during last year's Ascot, supported the Queen, as did the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall. The Earl and Countess of Wessex also stepped out at Ascot, as did Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Ascot is loved by fans just as much for the exciting horse races as the style stakes, and this year the royal family did not disappoint. See the best photos below…

Photo: © PA
Some 300,000 racegoers are expected to descend on the Berkshire racing meet over the next five days. Writing in the opening day's official race programme, the Queen said: "Racing began at Ascot over 300 years ago and while much has changed, the horses remain the stars, thrilling us with their beauty, brilliance and courage. The quality and depth of competition at the royal meeting has also continued to prosper, with eight group one races taking place this week.

"The best horses and jockeys from across the globe are increasingly drawn to Royal Ascot, and it is truly exciting to welcome competitors from overseas, as strong international competition adds further interest and fascination."

Photo: © Rex
This year, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands were guests of honour of the Queen. The Dutch royals had attended the Order of the Garter service on Monday and extended their stay so that they could go to Ascot.

Photo: © PA
Here's a closer look at Kate's Ascot dress.

Photo: © PA
The Duchess caught up with her cousin-in-law Zara Tindall, who embraced the summer in florals.

Photo: © PA
The Duchess shared a carriage with Prince William's wife Camilla.

Photo: © Rex
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were stylish sisters, arriving together and sharing a carriage on day one of Ascot.

Photo: © Rex
Zara greeted Princess Eugenie with a kiss on the cheek.

Photo: © Rex
The cousins shared a sweet moment in the royal enclosure.

Photo: © Rex
Beatrice, 30, coordinated with her grandmother in blue.

Photo: © PA
Camilla looked typically elegant in a blush pink dress.

Photo: © Rex
Prince William and Prince Charles donned their top hats and tails for the formal affair.

Photo: © PA
Princess Anne waved to crowds as she arrived at this year's Ascot.

Photo: © PA
Prince Edward shared a carriage with The Lord de Mauley Rupert Ponsonby.

Photo: © PA
The Queen was supported by members of her family as she opened Royal Ascot.

Photo: © Rex
The Countess of Wessex (right) always dresses to impress, and at this year's Ascot, she opted for Emilia Wickstead.

Photo: © PA
Queen Maxima stole the show in a spectacular hat.

Photo: © PA
Later the Cambridges presented Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, with his winning trophy after the thoroughbred Blue Point, from his Godolphin stable, won the King's Stand Stakes.

As the rain fell William and Kate also gave an award to the winning jockey James Doyle who chatted to the royals for a few minutes before they left for the royal box.

Photo: © PA
Umbrellas at the ready!

