Why the Queen will not be able to attend baby Archie's christening

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing to celebrate the christening of their baby boy Archie surrounded by their family and friends, but there is one notable loved one who will miss the royal occasion – the Queen. According to The Sunday Times, Her Majesty will be absent from next month's christening as she has prior commitments. The monarch attended the christenings of Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2013 and 2015, but missed Prince Louis' baptism last year.

The palace has yet to announce details of the upcoming family event, but it's thought Archie will be christened in the first week of July. St George's Chapel in Windsor is the most likely venue given its proximity to the Sussexes' family home, Frogmore Cottage in the Home Park. It's also the same place where Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018 and where the Duke was christened in December 1984.

Senior royals expected to attend the christening include Prince Charles and Camilla and Prince William and Kate. Meghan's mum Doria Ragland will likely fly over from California and stay at her daughter's home in Windsor over the christening. The royal godparents will be announced nearer the time, but it wouldn't come as a complete surprise if Meghan asked her best friend and former stylist, mother-of-three Jessica Mulroney, to do the honours.

Like his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Archie is expected to wear the same Honiton lace and silk-satin gown that many royals have used before him. The garment is a replica of the one previously worn by over 60 royal babies, including Prince William and the Queen. It was washed in spring water and stored in darkness between christenings. But in 2004, it was decided that the original garment, made in 1841, was too delicate to be used, therefore Her Majesty commissioned her dresser Angela Kelly to make an exact replica.

