Princess Eugenie, Autumn Phillips and Zara Tindall lead the royals at Ascot Ladies' Day

It's day three of Royal Ascot and perhaps one of the most exciting for fashionistas – Ladies' Day! The royal women pulled out all the stops for the races, with Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Autumn Phillips in attendance. The Queen and her family kicked off proceedings, taking part in the glorious carriage procession.
Her Majesty was joined by her son the Duke of York, her daughter Princess Anne and Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence in the first carriage, followed by Eugenie in the second carriage. Sharing the third carriage were Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn, who looked stunning in florals, and Mike and Zara Tindall, who nailed a bold blue look. The Countess of Wessex, who did not ride in the procession, was also spotted among the royal racegoers. Take a look at the best photos below…
