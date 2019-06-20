﻿
12 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Princess Eugenie, Autumn Phillips and Zara Tindall lead the royals at Ascot Ladies' Day

The royal women pulled out all the stops

It's day three of Royal Ascot and perhaps one of the most exciting for fashionistas – Ladies' Day! The royal women pulled out all the stops for the races, with Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Autumn Phillips in attendance. The Queen and her family kicked off proceedings, taking part in the glorious carriage procession.

Her Majesty was joined by her son the Duke of York, her daughter Princess Anne and Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence in the first carriage, followed by Eugenie in the second carriage. Sharing the third carriage were Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn, who looked stunning in florals, and Mike and Zara Tindall, who nailed a bold blue look. The Countess of Wessex, who did not ride in the procession, was also spotted among the royal racegoers. Take a look at the best photos below…

Princess Eugenie looked absolutely stunning in a teal dress by Cefinn, which she paired with the £350 Elspeth hat by Bundle MacLaren.

Eugenie's hat is covered in intricate Lady Amherst feathers and finished with a sculptural, ornate gold quill.

She was spotted chatting to her cousin-in-law Autumn Phillips.

The Queen's eldest grandson Peter Phillips was in attendance with his Canadian wife, Autumn, who looked gorgeous in florals.

Autumn shared a carriage with her husband, her sister-in-law Zara Tindall and Zara's husband Mike. The pair waved to well-wishers as they arrived.

Zara Tindall matched her cousin Eugenie in a teal minidress.

Prince Edward's wife Sophie pulled out all the stops in a navy jumpsuit that featured flared trousers.

Zara looked radiant on Ladies' Day.

She made a loved-up appearance with her husband Mike Tindall.

The Queen was in high spirits on day three of what is one of her favourite racing events.

Eugenie received a kiss from jockey Frankie Dettori after she presented him with the trophy for winning the Hampton Court Stakes race.

