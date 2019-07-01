Kate Middleton shows off her Back to Nature garden at Hampton Court Palace - all the pictures

The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise visit to Hampton Court Palace Flower Show on Monday, where she was hosting a very special picnic. Kate invited children helped by her patronages to visit her RHS Back to Nature before it opens to the public at the annual horticultural event on Tuesday. The youngsters, from the Anna Freud Centre, Evelina Children's Hospital, Action for Children and Place2Be are taking part in a treasure hunt and a bug spotting exercise as part of the fun royal outing, as well as exploring with their family members, carers and teachers to demonstrate their important role in raising children.
Inspired by the garden explored by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at RHS Chelsea last month, it is double the size and has several, playful new features.
They include a pond to paddle in, a hidden burrow inspired by a Badger’s Sett, and a rolling hill planted with a bee-friendly wildflower meadow, featuring buttercup, ox-eye daisy, red clover and common spotted orchids.
As well as the waterfall, rustic dens and the hollow log from the original garden, much of the original garden has been transferred – including branches and moss collected by the Cambridge children.