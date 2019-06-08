Prince William and Prince Harry's best brother moments – see photos

Prince William and Prince Harry are the ultimate sibling goals. From losing their mother, Princess Diana, at such a young age, to sharing in engagements, weddings and even becoming fathers. William is the proud dad to three adorable children, whom he shares with the Duchess of Cambridge – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Harry is a first-time father after welcoming a son, Archie Harrison, with his wife the Duchess of Sussex in May 2019. William and Harry are the true definition of brotherhood and will always share a special bond, despite reports of an alleged rift between them, which is being explored in a new documentary, William and Harry: Princes at War?. In 2018, William revealed that he and his younger brother are closer than ever. He said: "My brother and I’s relationship is closer than it’s been because of the situations we’ve been through. Losing our mother at a young age has kind of helped us sort of travel through that difficult patch together. When you’re like-minded, you go through similar things. It’s a bond and it’s something that, you know, you’ve tackled it together and come out the other side better for it."
William was on hand to help guide Harry through Archie's christening on 6 May, standing tall and proud in the official christening pictures, which were uploaded to Harry and Meghan's Instagram account. No doubt William passed on some words of encouragement to Harry on Archie's special day, considering he has been through three christenings with his own children. Let's take a closer look at William and Harry's best brother moments...