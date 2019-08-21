Royal children are heading back to school – see all the adorable photos

﻿
Summer is officially over!

The Queen and Prince Philip interrupt Balmoral break to undertake joint engagement
Photo: © Instagram
With August drawing to a close, summer holidays are almost over and children all over the world are heading back to school. It's certainly no different for young royals, who - just like every other child – will be heading back into the classroom, rekindling friendships and learning a whole range of exciting new subjects. But while Prince George and Princess Charlotte won't be returning to school until September, the new term has already started for some. Take a look at all the royal children heading back to school...

Princess Estelle of Sweden

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden shared an adorable photo of their seven-year-old daughter on Instagram on 20 August, marking the start of her first day back at school. "Time for the call! Today, many children are returning to the books - so is Princess Estelle, who is now starting in grade one," the proud parents wrote alongside the adorable sun-filled photo of Estelle in her French couture blue uniform by Bonpoint. The gorgeous photo was even snapped by Princess Victoria, who, like the Duchess of Cambridge, often captures her children’s special moments.

Photo: © Rex
Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway

Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra attended her first day at Uranienborg School in Oslo on Monday 19 August. The 15-year-old was accompanied by her mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit for the start of her final year at the secondary school, which sits just behind the royal palace. It is expected that Princess Ingrid will move on once this school year comes to an end, as Uranienborg differs from many other public schools in the country, and students typically leave at the age of 16 instead of 18. Speaking to Budstikka newspaper in May, Knut Sørlie of the Oslo International School said: "It is normal for us that students move on. Apart from that, we have no comment about Ingrid Alexandra in particular."

