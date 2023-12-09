Royal children: see the sweetest pictures of the youngest royals from Prince Louis to Princess Lilibet

If you're anything like you, then you're always obsessed over the sweetest photos of royal children. The little tots always appear to be so sweet, whether it's through Prince Louis's antics, or how Prince Archie has completely taken after his father with his mop of red hair.

While there are dozens of royal children, we've decided this time to focus on the youngest among them, whether they're five-years-old or even just a few months. Scroll down to see some of the sweetest photos of the youngest royals out there, and click on the video below to see some of the future Kings and Queens of Europe.

WATCH: Meet the future Kings and Queens of Europe

Prince Louis © getty The ultimate young prince, at five-years-old, Prince Louis has already cemented himself in the public's mind by always managing to steal the show whenever he joins his family on events. Whether he's trying to blow out candles at Westminster Abbey, pretending to ride a motorcycle or the memorable time he shushed his mum, Princess Kate, the young royal is always a star.



Prince Archie © Netflix Prince Archie, four, is the eldest child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and while the royal couple don't often shares photos of their tykes, Archie did make several appearances in their Netflix documentary. Royal watchers got to enjoy sweet moments including the youngster playing in the snow, giggling away and even a sweet moment where he played the piano. How talented!



Princess Lilibet © Misan Harriman Princess Lilibet, two, is the daughter of Harry and Meghan and was named after Harry's late grandmother, the Queen. The sweet nickname was given to Her Majesty by her family. Unlike most royals, Lilibet has spent most of her life outside of the country where she's in line to the throne, living with her parents in Montecito, California.



Sienna Mapelli Mozzi © Instagram Sienna, two, is the only child of Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and is actually tenth in line to the British throne. We haven't seen many glimpses of Sienna since her birth, but her aunt, Princess Eugenie shared this sweet moment of the youngster with her cousin, August.



August Brooksbank © Max Mumby/Indigo August, two, is the eldest son of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, and he currently lives with his family in Portugal. The little tot made an appearance at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee where he looked so sweet in his knitted Union Jack jumper.



Ernest Brooksbank © Instagram Eugenie welcomed her second, Ernest, on 30 May 2023, and we can tell August is enjoying being a big brother. In a beautiful post to mark her five-year wedding anniversary with Jack, Eugenie shared a stunning video that ended with the best photo of the family posing together on the beach, with Ernest all wrapped up!



Lena Tindall © Getty Lena Tindall, five, is the youngest daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall, and the young royal certainly has a cheeky streak! The youngster is rarely separated from her parents, often accompanying mum Zara to her horse trials.



Lucas Tindall © David Hartley/Shutterstock Mike isn't the only man in the house thanks to his youngest son Lucas, two, and the youngster has certainly taken after his father. In sweet photos, Lucas even appeared to be his dad's exact double when they styled out baseball caps together.



Archduke Maximilian of Austria-Este Maximilian, four, is the eldest son of Belgium's Prince Amedeo and Elisabetta Maria Rosboch von Wolkenstein. The young royal was born on 6 September 2019and is eighth in line to the Belgian throne.



Archduchess Alix of Austria-Este © X Archduchess Alix is the latest addition to Amedeo and Elisabetta's family and is currently just three-months-old! At the time of her birth, a sweet photo was shared that showed her resting.



Prince Leopold Prince Leopold of Liechtenstein was welcomed into the world in March 2023. His parents are Prince Josef-Emanuel and María Claudia "Cloclo" Echavarría Suárez, and he is named after his late uncle, Prince Leopold who died when he was a baby in 1984. The royal couple are yet to share a photo of their bundle of joy, but did share this sweet announcement heralding his birth.



Prince Charles and Prince Francois © Arnold Jerocki Unlike many of the royals on this list, Prince Charles of Luxembourg, three, is destined for the throne. The royal is the eldest son of Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stéphanie and has joined his parents on the occasional outing. Guillaume and Stéphanie were overjoyed earlier in the year with another addition to their family as the couple welcomed Prince Francois on 27 March. In a photo released by the Palace to mark his birth, the eight-month-old looked tiny!



Princess Adrienne © IBL/Shutterstock Princess Adrienne, five, is the youngest daughter of Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill. The young royal has two older siblings, Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas, and she looked so sweet with a swt of Christmas trees in this snap taken in 2021.



Prince Gustav Albrecht of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg

Gustav, who is six-months-old is the son of Denmark's Gustav, 7th Prince of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg and Princess Carina, and he was born through the use of a surrogate on 26 May 2023. The young royal was christened in August with the future heir to the Danish throne, Prince Christian, being named as his godfather.

