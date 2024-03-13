Crown Princess Victoria twins with Princess Estelle, 12, for cutest mother-daughter moment

Crown Princess Victoria looked so radiant as she shared a sweet moment with her lookalike 12-year-old daughter Princess Estelle.
The Swedish royal, 46, was spotted with her daughter on the steps of The Royal Palace in Stockholm to listen to the band of the guard of honour during the Crown Princess' Name Day celebration. The future queen also led her family on a walkabout to meet members of the public.
The occasion is a public celebration for the heir to the throne that dates back to the 90s. The day is an extra special one for the Crown Princess as her daughter will one day be Queen.
Victoria looked so elegant wearing a chic sky-blue coat which was worn done up and cinched at the waist with the tie belt. Underneath the royal wore a navy blouse with a pussy bow neckline and a pair of wide-leg navy trousers.
The Crown Princess also wore black pointed-toe boots with a stiletto heel and her hair was worn in her signature low bun. Meanwhile, her 12-year-old daughter looked lovely in a similar formal wool coat in oatmeal with flared jeans, flat boots, and a cosy scarf.
Princess Estelle also matched her mother's sartorial energy with a pair of leather gloves. Her brunette hair was worn in a half-up style and she beamed alongside her father Prince Daniel and eight-year-old Prince Oscar.
The 12-year-old Princess doesn't often accompany her mother to public engagements but she was spotted with her parents at a special occasion in Copenhagen last November.
The Princess attended the gala dinner to celebrate the 18th birthday of Prince Christian of Denmark at Christiansborg Palace. Estelle looked so sweet in an ethereal pink gown with beaded applique flowers on the top and down the tulle skirt.
Meanwhile, her mother matched the soft pink energy in a blush floor-length gown with capped sleeves and an embellished torso. The Crown Princess carried a glitzy clutch and wore an array of breathtaking jewels including the Boucheron Laurel Wreath Tiara and Queen Josefina’s Diamond Stomacher Necklace.
Crown Princess Victoria was also the picture of a doting mother with her lookalike daughter at the jubilee concert organised by the City of Stockholm during the 50th anniversary celebrations of King Carl XVI Gustaf's accession to the throne last September.
The future Queen looked suitably regal in a white mid-length satin dress with a neck-tie detail that was covered in cobalt blue flowers. Victoria styled her dress with a cobalt blue clutch and matching stilettos.
Princess Estelle also wore a floral look but opted for a mint green number with small ditsy flowers with trendy ballet flats and a white coat.
The mother-daughter duo were also seen on the balcony of the Palace for the occasion alongside Princess Sofia who looked stylish in yellow, Queen Silvia in icy blue, Prince Oscar, and Prince Daniel to witness the Changing of the Guards and choir tribute.