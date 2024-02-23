Princess Estelle is the image of her mother Crown Princess Victoria on the ski slopes

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's children are growing up fast, with the Swedish royals sharing a sweet video of Princess Estelle to mark her 12th birthday on Friday.

The youngster is seen skiing with her little brother, Prince Oscar, who turns eight next month.

Estelle, dressed in ski gear and a beanie hat, is the image of her mother at the same age as she beams at the camera and drinks a hot drink out of a wooden cup, known as a Kåsa.

The family's beloved cavoodle, Rio, joined them on the outing, running around in the snow. Watch below...

WATCH: Crown Princess Victoria shares video of Princess Estelle skiing to mark 12th birthday

"Today H.K.H. Princess Estelle turns 12 years old. Congratulations!" the Instagram caption read.

The trip is likely to have taken place before Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's visit to the US.

The couple carried out a three-day visit to California with Sweden's Minister of State Johan Forssel to develop the country's relationship with the US state.

They paid a visit to the Golden Gate bridge, the Marine Mammal Center and walked the Rodeo Beach Coastal Trailhead.

© Shutterstock Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel pose in front of the Golden Gate bridge

Victoria wowed in a number of looks, including a green trouser suit and another in pink, both by high street label, Zara.

For her evening looks, she opted for a one-shoulder number from By Malina and a white floral-printed midi dress from Saloni.

All about Princess Estelle

© Instagram / Crown Princess Victoria Princess Estelle turned 12 on 23 February

Princess Estelle of Sweden, Duchess of Östergötland was born on 23 February 2012 in Solna, Stockholm.

She is second in the line of succession to the Swedish throne after her mother, Crown Princess Victoria, meaning that she will one day be queen.

© Sipa/Shutterstock Crown Princess Victoria at around the same age in 1988

Her godparents are King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway.

She has attended Campus Manilla School in Royal Djurgården since August 2018.