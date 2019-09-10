﻿
9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton and Mary Berry share a sweet joke at Back to Nature garden in Woking - best photos

Kate Middleton's royal duties have resumed

kate middleton mary berry garden
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge surprised guests as she joined Mary Berry at the Back to Nature festival at RHS Wisley in Woking on Tuesday morning. Kate, 37, returned to work as she opened the new site, which has been inspired by the original design she created with Adam White and Andree Davies for the Chelsea Flower Show in May. The Back to Nature Garden includes features from the original garden at RHS Chelsea, including the hollow log and boulders from the waterfall, as well as the wildflower meadow, hidden burrow and rolling hill from RHS Hampton.

New elements include a "bouncing forest", where visitors can jump on trampolines surrounded by trees, two treehouses, linked via a walkway with slides, and a living willow pod. The garden at RHS Wisley will be a permanent feature for children and families to enjoy. The project for Kate has been part of her work on early years and how spending time outdoors can benefit young children. The Duchess even brought along her own children to play in the Back To Nature Garden before its grand opening this summer. The Cambridges released rare footage of Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis helping their mum to collect moss, leaves and twigs to decorate the garden. Click through the gallery to see the best pictures from the engagement...

kate mary berry talk
Photo: © Getty Images
Both Kate and Mary watched children take part in fun games from the sideline. The two appeared to be getting on like a house on fire.

kate mary berry laugh
Photo: © Getty Images
Mary, who is an RHS ambassador, looked lovely in a chic floral dress, which she paired with pink shoes and a matching cardigan.

kate middleton smiles woking
Photo: © PA
The garden has been inspired by previous open spaces she co-created with landscape architects Andree Davies and Adam White, with input from the RHS. Sue Biggs, RHS director general, said: "We are grateful to the Duchess for the incredible impact that this Back to Nature collaboration has had.

"There is no doubt that this project, through her passion and vision, has highlighted that access to natural environments and green spaces isn't just a nice to have, it's vital to have. This is something that the RHS also strongly believes in and will continue to champion through our Greening Great Britain Campaign and charitable work."

kate middleton wisley
Photo: © PA
The royal looked pretty as a picture in a floral Emilia Wickstead dress, worth £1,635. She wore her hair loose and flowing and she rocked fresh skin and minimal makeup.

kate wisley garden
Photo: © Rex
Kate's co-created gardens were previously exhibited at the Chelsea Flower Show and the Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival, with the aim of highlighting how time outdoors can enrich a child's early development.

kate speaks to child
Photo: © Getty Images
Here, Kate seen speaking to a young well-wisher, who had his face painted.

kate middleton woking garden
Photo: © PA
New features of the garden include two connected tree houses and slides, which encourage families and friends to have fun together. It will become a permanent feature at Wisley.

kate middleton baby
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate had a great time chatting to attendees. As ever, she showed off her maternal side when she stroked a child's head.

