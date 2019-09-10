Princess Charlene shares sweet back to school snap featuring twins' adorable rucksacks Princess Charlene of Monaco's twins have returned to school!

It looks like Princess Charlene of Monaco's twins have returned to school! The mother-of-two shared an adorable photo of their brightly coloured rucksacks on Tuesday with the caption: "Busy in school". The little bags were seemingly hung outside the children's classroom, and above each was a name tag. Jacques has a green rucksack adorned with a smiley face and the word "salut", while Gabriella's features pink and blue Breton stripes – so stylish!

Charlene's followers could barely handle the cuteness. One replied to the picture exclaiming: "Crazy cute!" Another of HRH's fans sweetly wrote: "Happy new school year to your little prince and princess."

How adorable are their rucksacks?

Princess Charlene of Monaco welcomed twins Jacques and Gabriella in 2014. Her and husband Prince Albert revealed the news via a statement which read: "It is with immense joy that TT.SS.HH the prince and princess of Monaco have the great pleasure to announce the birth of their children named: Gabriella, Thérèse, Marie (born at 17h04) Jacques, Honoré, Rainier (born at 17h06)."

MORE: The glamorous ladies of the Monaco royal family

Thirteen days later, the new parents released the first picture of Jacques and Gabriella via their official Palace Facebook page. The new mother was seen holding the twins with a Christmas tree behind, and husband Prince Albert by her side. The twins were dressed in pink and blue, to help well-wishers tell them apart.

Jacques and Gabriella on St Patrick's day

MORE: Royal style watch: glamorous looks from Europe's regal ladies

The stunning Charlene is married to Prince Albert II, who is the reigning Monarch of Monaco and head of the House of Grimaldi. The royal was previously an Olympic swimmer and is known for wearing some of the most gorgeous gowns ever. In July she wore a bright green, caped Marchesa Notte dress to the Red Cross Gala – and we're still dreaming of it to this day.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.