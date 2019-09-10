Lady Amelia Windsor shares a look at her quirky décor and £50 wall art The 39th in line to the throne royal shared a look inside her house

Lady Amelia Windsor has given fans a peek inside her home, and it couldn't be more different to what you might expect from a royal residence. The model shared two photos from her house on Instagram, showing how she has added personality with colourful wall art and photo collages.

"Plotting my next collage… #homedecor ft. David Attenborough and his magnificent ostrich egg," Amelia captioned a photo, which showed her standing in a dining room next to a white wooden chair. The room is painted in a pale cream colour, but the 24-year-old has hung up her own collage of photos including an amusing picture of David Attenborough.

Lady Amelia Windsor shared a look inside her home

What appears to be family photos are also on display in another frame, while a selection of childhood snaps of Amelia with her siblings have been placed on another dresser next to ornaments, a Patsy Cline record, and a stack of magazines. A post on Instagram Stories gave a fascinating insight into Amelia's home, where she also had a Miss Dior print on show, as well as a Jo Malone candle and illustration of a rose beetle hanging overhead. The wall art is by illustrator Bell Hutley and costs £50 from Wolf & Badger.

RELATED: Where does the royal family live?

The 24-year-old has colourful wall art and photos on display

It is not the first time Lady Amelia has showcased her home on Instagram; a previous photo taken inside her bedroom featured lots of personal mementos and photos, which were hung around the mirror and pinned up on the walls. The royal hung a coloured feather decorative ornament on the walls, while a pot on her dressing table was filled with various skincare products and makeup.

SHOP: Bell Hutley Rose Beetle Print, £50, Wolf & Badger

Lady Amelia, who is the daughter of the Earl and Countess of St Andrews, lives in London where she works as a model. She previously studied at Edinburgh University, and spent a year studying abroad in Paris and Rome.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.