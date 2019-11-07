Kate Middleton joins Prince William last-minute at charity launch – best photos

The Duchess of Cambridge made a last-minute appearance with her husband Prince William, at the launch of the National Emergencies Trust in St. Martin-in-the-Fields in London on Thursday morning. It was initially a solo engagement for the Duke of Cambridge, but Kensington Palace announced on Tuesday that Kate would be joining him at the event.
Upon arrival, the couple will meet with a small group of people affected by previous disasters, including the Grenfell Tower fire and the Westminster Bridge terrorist attack. In 2017, the Queen and William visited families and first responders following the fire at Grenfell Tower and the Duke also joined the crew of DIY SOS in 2018 on a major project to support those affected.
