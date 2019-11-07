﻿
4 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton joins Prince William last-minute at charity launch – best photos

The Cambridges met with families and first responders

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge made a last-minute appearance with her husband Prince William, at the launch of the National Emergencies Trust in St. Martin-in-the-Fields in London on Thursday morning. It was initially a solo engagement for the Duke of Cambridge, but Kensington Palace announced on Tuesday that Kate would be joining him at the event.

Upon arrival, the couple will meet with a small group of people affected by previous disasters, including the Grenfell Tower fire and the Westminster Bridge terrorist attack. In 2017, the Queen and William visited families and first responders following the fire at Grenfell Tower and the Duke also joined the crew of DIY SOS in 2018 on a major project to support those affected.  

Photo: © Getty Images
The National Emergencies Trust (NET) is an independent charity which will provide an emergency response to disasters in the UK. The NET was created as a result of discussions held within the charitable sector about how to effectively respond to national emergencies following recent devastating tragedies, including the Grenfell Tower fire, and the terrorist attacks in London and Manchester in 2017.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate, 37, looked elegant in a blue fit-and-flare dress with a waist belt and black patent court shoes and a matching clutch bag. In tribute to Remembrance Week, a poppy brooch was pinned on her left lapel. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess also wore Princess Diana's diamond and sapphire earrings for the engagement. 

