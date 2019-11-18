Prince William and Kate Middleton's glamorous date night at the Royal Variety Performance 2019 - all the best photos

﻿
kate-middleton-prince-william-royal-variety-arrive
Photo: © Getty Images
1/11

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a very glamorous night out when they attended the Royal Variety Performance at London's Palladium Theatre on 18 November - which airs on ITV on Tuesday night. Kate, 37, dazzled in a floor-length gown by Alexander McQueen, while Prince William looked smart in a tux, as they met a number of performers before and after the show.

MORE: All the details on Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen dress

The royal couple revealed that their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had wanted to come along with them, but Kate had to tell them 'not on a school night out.'

The annual event was in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, of which the Queen is Patron, and the money raised from the show helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK, who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health or hard times.

The evening was hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan and included performances from the cast of Mary Poppins, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Robbie Williams, the cast of Come From Away, and a special collaboration by Emeli Sandé and Manchester’s Bee Vocal choir.

Keep clicking to see the best photos…

kate-middleton-royal-variety-dress
Photo: © Rex
2/11

Kate Middleton looked stunning in a sheer black lace gown by Alexander McQueen, which she teamed with Erdem earrings, a black Jimmy Choo clutch and co-ordinating heels. 

kate-middleton-bag
3/11

Kate styled her Alexander McQueen gown with a co-ordinating clutch by Jimmy Choo. 

kate-middleton-william-royal-variety
Photo: © Getty Images
4/11

There was a sweet moment between the couple as William put his hand on wife Kate's back, as they made their way into the theatre. 

kate-middleton-flowers
5/11

The Duchess of Cambridge was presented with a posy of flowers picked from the garden of the Royal Variety Charity’s residential home in west London, Brinsworth House. The bouquet was called 'Frosty Winter Garden' and was handed to Kate by Lydia Jones, 10.

prince-william-royal-variety
Photo: © Rex
6/11

Dad-of-three William showcased his paternal side as he bent down to shake hands with some of the children from the Royal Variety Charity's residence home in west London, Brinsworth House, who were waiting to meet the royals. 

prince-william
Photo: © Getty Images
7/11

While meeting children from the Royal Variety Charity's residential home in west London, eight-year-old Oliver presented William with a programme, which he took with him as he made his way up the stairs to watch the show. 

kate-middleton-talks-charlotte-louis-george
Photo: © Getty Images
8/11

While chatting to Petula Clark, Kate said her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had been really excited about where she and William were going - particularly the dancing and singing - and asked if they could come but she had to tell them "not on a school night!"

The Duchess also revealed that George and Charlotte love performing at home and putting on little shows. 

prince-william-mary-poppins
Photo: © Rex
9/11

Prince William chatted to the cast of Mary Poppins ahead of their performance later in the evening. William asked where they were performing and Zizi told him it was the Prince Edward Theatre, opening this week. "We are doing a show tonight," she added, explaining how the cast were racing to their performance after opening the variety show. "I love Mary Poppins!" William exclaimed.

kate-middleton-mary-poppins-cast
Photo: © Rex
10/11

While talking to the cast of Mary Poppins, Kate was asked whether she would take the children to go and see the popular show. "They would love that," she replied. 

kate-william-inside-royal-variety-performance
Photo: © Rex
11/11

The Duke and Duchess were in fits of laughter during The Royal Variety Show, hosted by Rob Beckett and Ramesh Ranganathan, who jokingly introduced the royal couple. They teased the couple that they were on a 'date night' as the camera focused on them laughing and giggling in the Royal Box, William nodding with mock seriousness.

The comedians asked whether they had paid the babysitter to stay "until 12 or 1" - joking: "It's always worth £20 for the extra hour." Ranganathan said he, like the Cambridges, had three children and guessed that William and Kate thought the same thing when they saw their three little faces running into their bedroom each morning - "Why did we do this?" The royal couple roared.

