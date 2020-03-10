﻿
12 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Best photos of royals at the Cheltenham Festival, including Kate Middleton, Zara Tindall and the Queen

The royal family love a day at the races

...
Best photos of royals at the Cheltenham Festival, including Kate Middleton, Zara Tindall and the Queen
You're reading

Best photos of royals at the Cheltenham Festival, including Kate Middleton, Zara Tindall and the Queen

1/12
Next

Denise van Outen quits alcohol after reaching low point and losing confidence
kate-middleton-cheltenham-2007
Photo: © Getty Images
1/12

The Queen and her family are renowned for their love of equestrian sports, so it's no surprise that some royals are heading to Cheltenham Festival, which opens its doors this week. While many associate Royal Ascot with the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex, many royals are actually regulars at Cheltenham's racecourse in Gloucestershire.

The Princess Royal opened the stand named in her honour in 2015, but she has attended the festival from a young age, as has her daughter, Zara Tindall. The Queen's eldest granddaughter became a director at the racecourse in January and is usually spotted at the festival every year with husband Mike Tindall.  

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cornwall is an Honorary Member of the Jockey Club and will present the trophy to the winning owner, jockey and trainer of the Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase on Ladies Day on Wednesday 11 March.

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge haven't been seen at Cheltenham since 2013, they were regular guests in the years before their marriage. Take a look through our gallery to see our best photos of the royals at the festival…

READ: Peter and Autumn Phillips enjoy friendly reunion at the races one month after announcing split

Before she became the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate showed off her Chelsea girl style in 2007 in a duck egg blue Katherine Hooker blazer with a midi skirt and a chocolate brown beret.

zara-queen-cheltenham-2003
Photo: © Getty Images
2/12

The Queen and her granddaughter Zara had a day out at the festival in 2003, when Her Majesty wowed in a bold blue coat and hat.

MORE: 13 of the most iconic Royal Ascot hairstyles from the royal ladies

princess-diana-cheltenham-1982
Photo: © Getty Images
3/12

Princess Diana wrapped up in a red coat for the festival in 1982, when she was pregnant with eldest son Prince William.

MORE: 10 times the royals made us emotional with their sweet sentimental jewellery

autumn-zara-cheltenham-2014
Photo: © Getty Images
4/12

Royal sisters-in-law Autumn Phillips and Zara looked stylish on a girls' day out to Cheltenham in 2014. 

MORE: Prince Edward and Sophie's sweetest PDA moments through the years

camilla-zara-cheltenham-2012
Photo: © Getty Images
5/12

The Duchess of Cornwall and Zara Tindall shared a giggle as they watched the action from the royal box in 2012.

kate-william-cheltenham-2007
Photo: © Getty Images
6/12

Who can forget when Prince William and Kate rocked matching green tweed ensembles at Cheltenham in 2007? The royal girlfriend wore a co-ordinating skirt suit by Katherine Hooker with Chanel sunglasses.

queen-cheltenham-2003
Photo: © Getty Images
7/12

The Queen, who is known for her love of horses, stood out in a fluffy royal blue checked coat and matching hat on the racecourse in 2003.

anne-zara-cheltenham-2013
Photo: © Getty Images
8/12

Princess Anne and Zara enjoyed a mother-daughter day at Cheltenham in 2013. How chic do they look in their block coloured coats and sunglasses?

kate-william-cheltenham-2013
Photo: © Getty Images
9/12

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surprised racegoers when they attended the 2013 meet, when Kate was pregnant with the couple's first child Prince George. She looked glowing in a blush pink Joseph coat with brown accessories and her Kiki McDonough citrine drop earrings.

mike-zara-cheltenham-2005
Photo: © Getty Images
10/12

Zara and Mike made their debut at Cheltenham together in 2005. The couple were married in Edinburgh, Scotland in July 2011.

zara-mike-cheltenham-2019
Photo: © Getty Images
11/12

Now parents to daughters Mia and Lena, the couple are regulars at the annual races. Zara looked stunning in a berry-coloured coat last year.

sophie-wessex-cheltenham-2006
Photo: © Getty Images
12/12

The Countess of Wessex got really excited by the racing when she attended in 2006. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...