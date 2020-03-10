The Queen and her family are renowned for their love of equestrian sports, so it's no surprise that some royals are heading to Cheltenham Festival, which opens its doors this week. While many associate Royal Ascot with the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex, many royals are actually regulars at Cheltenham's racecourse in Gloucestershire.
The Princess Royal opened the stand named in her honour in 2015, but she has attended the festival from a young age, as has her daughter, Zara Tindall. The Queen's eldest granddaughter became a director at the racecourse in January and is usually spotted at the festival every year with husband Mike Tindall.
Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cornwall is an Honorary Member of the Jockey Club and will present the trophy to the winning owner, jockey and trainer of the Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase on Ladies Day on Wednesday 11 March.
While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge haven't been seen at Cheltenham since 2013, they were regular guests in the years before their marriage. Take a look through our gallery to see our best photos of the royals at the festival…
Before she became the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate showed off her Chelsea girl style in 2007 in a duck egg blue Katherine Hooker blazer with a midi skirt and a chocolate brown beret.