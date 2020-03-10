Peter and Autumn Phillips enjoy friendly reunion at the races one month after announcing split The couple announced their split in February

Peter and Autumn Phillips were pictured arriving at Cheltenham Festival together on Tuesday, making their first public appearance together since the news of their marriage split last month. Canadian-born Autumn, 41, looked elegant for the races in a black pussybow blouse and trousers, with a khaki tweed jacket by Really Wild, while Peter, 42, wore a blue suit and striped red tie, with a coat and baker boy hat from Holland Cooper.

The pair were joined at the Gloucestershire festival by Peter's mother Princess Anne and his younger sister, Zara Tindall, who became a racecourse director in January. Autumn and Phillip live nearby at the Gatcombe Park estate, with their daughters Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven.

The couple issued a statement confirming their separation in February. It read: "As both Peter and Autumn are not senior members of the Royal Family, it was not felt necessary to formally announce their separation last year. However in light of media commentary the following statement is issued; after informing HM The Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate.

Autumn (left) stands next to mother-in-law Anne, with Peter on the right

"They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship. The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one. The couple's first priority will remain the continued wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah (nine) and Isla (seven). Both families were naturally sad at the announcement, but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co parent their children.

Autumn and Anne shared a laugh during the race

"Both Peter and Autumn have remained in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years. Peter and Autumn have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes."

The pair were married on 17 May 2008 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Autumn wore a dress designed by Sassi Holdford and Princess Anne's Festoon Tiara.

